Prince Louis Is All Grown Up in Royally Sweet 6th Birthday Portrait

Prince Louis is once again stealing the show—this time, for an extra special reason.
After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child is celebrating his 6th birthday on April 23.
For the occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales—also parents to Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8—shared a new portrait of Louis, taken by his mom.
"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" William and Kate captioned the post on their joint Instagram account. "Thank you for all the kind wishes today."
While the family hasn't publicly shared how they're celebrating Louis' birthday this year, his milestone comes amid a trying chapter for the royals.
In fact, it was exactly a month ago that Kate—who's been away from the spotlight amid her health journey—shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," the 42-year-old said in a video message March 22, which was her first formal appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she continued. "The surgery was successful."
However, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present.
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate added. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
As Kate continues to recover, William, 41, returned to the spotlight April 18 for his first public engagement since his wife shared her cancer diagnosis.
"Oh, some cards, you're very kind," he said to fellow Surplus to Supper volunteer Rachel Candappa in a video posted to X. "Thank you very much."
For more updates on the royal family, including King Charles III's cancer battle, keep reading...