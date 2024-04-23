Prince Louis Is All Grown Up in Royally Sweet 6th Birthday Portrait

Watch : Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in Baby Pic

Prince Louis is once again stealing the show—this time, for an extra special reason.

After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child is celebrating his 6th birthday on April 23.

For the occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales—also parents to Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8—shared a new portrait of Louis, taken by his mom.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" William and Kate captioned the post on their joint Instagram account. "Thank you for all the kind wishes today."

While the family hasn't publicly shared how they're celebrating Louis' birthday this year, his milestone comes amid a trying chapter for the royals.

In fact, it was exactly a month ago that Kate—who's been away from the spotlight amid her health journey—shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," the 42-year-old said in a video message March 22, which was her first formal appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."