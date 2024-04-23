10 Things from Goop's $78,626.99 Mother's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy for Our Moms

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one thing you can count each year, its' that Goop will release extravagant gift guides for every holiday, from Christmas to Valentine's Day and most recently, Mother's Day. As a mom herself, it's only right that the Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow give us some gifting inspo for our own mothers. Of course, there are some pretty outrageous suggestions on this gift guide, like $7,9000 two-person sauna, a $4,299 Pilates reformer, and a $2,695 red light facial wand. As always, however, there are a handful of products that we'd actually buy because they're amazing and affordable.
Take this gorgeous Westman Atelier lipstick, which will feel like a treat every time your wear or these gold buckle Birkenstock sandals she'll wear all summer long. Don't worry, we also included a few splurge-worthy items, too, if you really want to treat your mom to something luxurious, like this red-light therapy eye mask from Dr. Dennis Gross and the chicest multi-cooker you've ever seen from Our Place. So, if you've been racking your brain trying to think of something special to get your mom this Mother's Day, we guarantee these picks from Goop's gift guide will make her feel like a celebrity. Keep reading to find out which 10 items from Goop's $78,626.99 Mother's Day Gift Guide we'd actually buy for our moms.
Lesse Calming Cleanser
Infused with hinoki and rose, jojoba oil, and aloe, this gentle face cleanser also fortifies your skin's barrier all while soothing and hydrating skin.
Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick
This lipstick, which has a suede feel and a matte finish, feels like a treat every time you swipe it on your lips. Engraved with hearts, this lipstick comes in eight shades.
Our Place Dream Cooker
Moms are always busy, which is why this multi-cooker will come in so handy. It pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautees, and keeps food warm. Plus, it comes in so many chic colors that you'll actually want to keep it on your countertop.
Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen SPF 40
This social media famous sunscreen from Kosas boasts SPF 40 and is made with peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid so it doubles as skincare. Not to mention, it leaves the skin so glowy.
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ EyeCare Max Pro
Red light therapy is everywhere these days and you can give it a try yourself with this at-home eye mask. The LED lights can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and dark circles with just three minutes of use per day.
Goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil
There's nothing more spa-like than dousing your body in oil after a shower or bath. This body oil leaves your skin soft, supple, and radiant.
Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara
No makeup routine is complete without a trusty mascara and this one makes for ultra fluttery lashes. The dual-sided brush allows you to build volume as well as lengthen and define lashes.
Birkenstock Gizeh Big-Buckle Sandals
Upgrade your mom's Birkenstocks with this pair, which has a thong design and a gold buckle accent for a more elevated look. Plus, the contoured footbed is so comfortable.
