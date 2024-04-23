10 Things from Goop's $78,626.99 Mother's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy for Our Moms

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one thing you can count each year, its' that Goop will release extravagant gift guides for every holiday, from Christmas to Valentine's Day and most recently, Mother's Day. As a mom herself, it's only right that the Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow give us some gifting inspo for our own mothers. Of course, there are some pretty outrageous suggestions on this gift guide, like $7,9000 two-person sauna, a $4,299 Pilates reformer, and a $2,695 red light facial wand. As always, however, there are a handful of products that we'd actually buy because they're amazing and affordable.

Take this gorgeous Westman Atelier lipstick, which will feel like a treat every time your wear or these gold buckle Birkenstock sandals she'll wear all summer long. Don't worry, we also included a few splurge-worthy items, too, if you really want to treat your mom to something luxurious, like this red-light therapy eye mask from Dr. Dennis Gross and the chicest multi-cooker you've ever seen from Our Place. So, if you've been racking your brain trying to think of something special to get your mom this Mother's Day, we guarantee these picks from Goop's gift guide will make her feel like a celebrity. Keep reading to find out which 10 items from Goop's $78,626.99 Mother's Day Gift Guide we'd actually buy for our moms.