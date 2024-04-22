Put a Spring in Your Step With Kate Spade's $31 Wallets, $55 Bags & More (Plus, Save an Extra 20% Off)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ahhh, spring. The season known for florals and bright pastels is well underway, and what a ride it's been so far. It's only been a little over a month since the season technically piloted, but it feels like we're already on the reunion episode with how packed our shopping schedules have been with Mother's Day, graduation & wedding season, spring cleaning — the list goes on and on. Not to mention, all the must-shop celebrity collabs that have been dropping left & right, from Y2K it-girl Paris Hilton's self-tan kit to Gen Z it-girl Sabrina Carpenter's jaw-dropping SKIMS campaign. In other words, our wallets have had quite a busy season.
Before you start freezing your credit cards in a block of ice, wait. Just because you're trying to revive your budget doesn't mean you have to completely sacrifice your style — in fact, we're here to make sure you can indeed have the best of both worlds. Enter Kate Spade Outlet's sale section, where you can find incredible savings up to 73% off, plus an extra 20% off that's automatically applied in cart. From $31 wallets to $55 crossbody bags & more, these deals are absolutely too good to pass up.
Madison Strawberry Vine Saddle Bag
Give your daily routine a playful, fresh upgrade with this strawberry-patterned saddle bag. It's garnished with sweet details like exterior & interior pockets, mag snap closure, and a durable crossbody strap.
Gemma Crossbody
From date nights to weekend brunches, this minimal-chic crossbody bag is the perfect versatile accessory for storing your go-to essentials. Available in three neutral colors, the purse is tiny but mighty with 12 credit card slots, a center zip coin compartment, multiple pockets, and a chain carrying strap.
Rosie North South Swingpack Crossbody
Form meets function with this stylish crossbody bag that comes in four gorgeous colors. The purse itself has enough room to store everything from your phone to your keys & wallet, and the strap is equipped with a matching coin purse you can detach for easy access.
Staci Small Zip Around Wallet
Sleek and compact, this small wallet is made to impress. The interior is fitted with a bill fold, six credit card slots, and a zip around coin compartment with a center divider, while the exterior comes with an ID window and a slip pocket.
Leila Floral Embroidered Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Classic and feminine, this floral-embroidered satchel will instantly elevate your OOTD. It's designed with a center zip compartment that doubles as a divider, giving you three total spaces to store everything you need to take on the day without fearing clutter or losing track of your things.
Staci Dome Backpack
Whether you're heading out to work or the gym, do it in style with the Staci Dome Backpack. Available in four stunning colors, the bag is crafted from durable technical fabrics and soft leathers — and, of course, has all the space you need to keep your belongings secure.
Chelsea Weekender
Calling all jet-setters, wanderlusters, and trailblazers — this weekender bag is for you. Also available in a sleek warm beige colorway, the bag comes with all the space & pockets you need to pack your travel must-haves, and then some.
Dana Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Not only does this large wallet come with card slots, billfold compartments, and zip pockets galore, it's super pretty to boot. The lilac/violet color is perfect for spring, but we're equally in love with the warm beige option, too.
Della Strawberry Garden Slide
Garden party, anyone? These sandals are as cute as they are versatile, featuring a gold-accented wide strap and strawberry/flower patterns throughout.
Leila Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Shoulder bags are a forever wardrobe essential, and the Leila bag is a trendy yet classic staple you'll be reaching for every season. It's equipped with a main compartment & zip compartment that will keep your essentials close by at all times, and the cream/beige colorway adds an elevated element to the minimal-chic design.
Mel Packable Tote
Whether you're saving space in your luggage for souvenirs or you're constantly on the go, this packable tote is the genius style hack you won't regret treating yourself to. The tote itself is designed with plenty of room for your belongings, but what really sets this pick apart is the detachable wristlet you can fold the bag into for compact storage.
Dana Daisies Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Everything's coming up daisies with this charming wallet. The flower patterns are sure to brighten your day whenever you reach for the accessory — granted, the $140 you're saving on this purchase may certainly contribute to that as well.
Madison Laptop Tote
Turn your commute into your personal runway with this sophisticated-chic tote bag, which also comes in a lilac colorway. It's detailed with a top zip closure, exterior side slip pockets, interior slip pockets (one of which can fit a 13-inch laptop).
