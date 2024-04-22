Put a Spring in Your Step With Kate Spade's $31 Wallets, $55 Bags & More (Plus, Save an Extra 20% Off)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ahhh, spring. The season known for florals and bright pastels is well underway, and what a ride it's been so far. It's only been a little over a month since the season technically piloted, but it feels like we're already on the reunion episode with how packed our shopping schedules have been with Mother's Day, graduation & wedding season, spring cleaning — the list goes on and on. Not to mention, all the must-shop celebrity collabs that have been dropping left & right, from Y2K it-girl Paris Hilton's self-tan kit to Gen Z it-girl Sabrina Carpenter's jaw-dropping SKIMS campaign. In other words, our wallets have had quite a busy season.

Before you start freezing your credit cards in a block of ice, wait. Just because you're trying to revive your budget doesn't mean you have to completely sacrifice your style — in fact, we're here to make sure you can indeed have the best of both worlds. Enter Kate Spade Outlet's sale section, where you can find incredible savings up to 73% off, plus an extra 20% off that's automatically applied in cart. From $31 wallets to $55 crossbody bags & more, these deals are absolutely too good to pass up.