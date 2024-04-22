The Best Under-the-Radar, Eco-Friendly Fashion & Beauty Brands that You Need to Know

These are the ethical and sustainable brands you may not be familiar with, but are definitely worth trying this Earth Day.

By Megan Gray Apr 22, 2024 8:55 PMTags
ShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
shop_under the radar eco friendly_heroPhoto Courtesy of Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Earth Day may be today, but here at E! we're on the lookout for sustainable fashion and beauty brands every day. Whether styles are made of plant-based or recycled materials, feature ethically sourced ingredients, or just pay their workers a living wage, we are here for it. And, more often than not, it's the smaller companies who are at the forefront of these changes and practices. In order to highlight these under-the-radar styles and products, we've put together a list of the best eco-friendly fashion and beauty brands that you should know about.

These brands aren't just sustainable, they're also stylish and nourishing for your skin. Keep on reading to discover the Senegalese fashion brand that creates made-to-order garments to avoid excess stock. And the all-natural lip balms that are handmade in Idaho. And the skincare brand that partners with local Greek farmers for the freshest ingredients. And, that's just the start.

So, keep on scrolling to discover the best under-the-radar, eco-friendly fashion and beauty brands that you should know about today. Happy Earth Day!

The Best Eco-Friendly Beauty Brands You Need to Know

Seeds of Today Facial Serum

The brand Farm to Skin partners with farmers who use the freshest of plant materials and each one is free of toxins and parabens. Their bestselling product, Seeds of Today, is features a blend of seed oils and botanical extracts to leave your skin moisturized and radiant.

$68
Farm to Skin
Shop More @
Farm to Skin

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Bursting with plant-rich essentials, Weleda's line of skincare is nourishing and soothing for your face and body. Their award-winning, celebrity-beloved Rich Cream will leave you feeling healthy and hydrated. 

$12.49
$10.99
Amazon
Shop More @
Weleda
Shop Weleda @
Amazon

stem cell & blue lotus luminosity face cream

You can actually browse through Leaf People's extensive list of organic botanicals here, including their sourcing and manufacturing practices. And the face cream featured is designed to keep over-40 skin nourished and radiant.

$45
Leaf People
Shop More @
Leaf People

Youthforia BYO Blush

Made with skin-friendly plant-based ingredients, Youthforia's makeup products are so gentle on your skin, you can even sleep with them on (and that's how they test it, according to the brand). Featured here is their color-changing blush oil that reacts to your skin's natural pH to give you a natural flush.

$36
Amazon
Shop More @
Amazon

Gift Set, Lip Care Duo, Cinnamint

Poppy & Pout has been making all-natural lip balms by hand in Idaho since 2014. Every ingredient is 100% natural, cruelty-free, and comes in a recyclable cardboard tube. I use this lip care duo and it's made my perpetually-chapped and dry lips feel healthier and smooth again.

$24.90
$22.95
Poppy & Pout
Shop More @
Poppy & Pout
Shop @
Amazon

Seaweed Bath Co. Purify & Polish Exfoliating Jelly Face Cleanser

Not only does Seaweed Bath Co. support marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation organizations, they're also made with natural, marine-derived ingredients. This jelly cleanser is perfect for removing impurities or even your sunscreen at the end of a day.

$18.99
Amazon
Shop More @
Amazon

Skincare Sample Set

Handmade in small batches, this sample set is a great way to start trying Esteli's skincare. Packed with natural ingredients and botanicals, everything is designed to bring out the health and beauty of your skin.

$10
Esteli
Shop More @
Esteli
read
Trying to Use Less Plastic? These Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Products Are Earth Day Essentials

The Potion

With the power of botanicals, Herb + Flora has created holistic, clean beauty products that are designed to mimic the effects of exercise on skin, hair, and nails. Here is their rejuvenating "facial in a bottle" serum to help combat the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$75
Herb + Flora
Shop More @
Herb + Flora

KORRES Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser

Greek skincare brand Korres works with local farmers in Greece to create sustainable beauty products. This cream cleanser is infused with pre- and probiotic-rich Greek Yoghurt to soothe skin and gently remove makeup.

$17.99
Amazon
Shop More @
Amazon

The Best Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands You Need to Know

Marieme Dress

The majority of Diarrablu's styles are produced in Dakar, Senegal in a family-run workshop. Every garment is made-to-order to avoid excess stock, and crafted with eco-friendly materials and ethical practices. This beautiful maxi dress has been print designed in-house with math algorithms and comes in sizing from X-Small to 3X-Large.

$195
Diarrablu
Shop More @
Diarrablu

Fanny Pack

Using recycled and repurposed materials, Augustnoa creates socks, backpacks, and fanny packs that are stylish as they are eco-friendly. This chic fanny pack can be worn as a belt bag or crossbody, and has been made from 4 plastic bottles.

$58
Augustnoa
Shop More @
Augustnoa

Vitality Women's Studio Jogger V1 Fit

Vitality has taken steps to reduce waste and lessen the environmental impact of every item they ship, like using compostable garment bags for their clothes, eliminating tags and labels, and more. They feature inclusive sizing (XX-Small to 4X-Large) and these lightweight joggers are so soft and comfortable.

$82
$66
Vitality
Shop More @
Vitality

Piru Henley Midi Tank Dress

From sourcing to production, to how their clothes are shipped, Toad & Co. focuses on keeping their footprint light. Their clothes are made with a minimum of 80% sustainable fibers and/or fabrics that are Standard100 by OEKO-TEX, and they feature a clothing resale program on their site. This tank dress comes in 6 colors and looks perfect for warmer temps.

$90
$69.99
Toad & Co.
Shop More @
Toad & Co.

Soft Sculpt Bodysuit

Every Parade factory meets certain environmental practices and pays their workers a living wage (according to the Global Living Wage Standard), plus their clothes are made from recycled or renewed materials. This smoothing and sculpting bodysuit is made with a cotton alternative that uses less water in production, and is a steal at $30.

$30
Parade
Shop More @
Parade

Women's Stormy Point 2Layer Rain Jacket

By investing in products made of recycled material, rejecting the use of fur and Angora wool, and more, Jack Wolfskin aims to create eco-friendly clothes that stand the test of time. This rain jacket is waterproof, windproof, and breathable to hold up to any kind of weather.

$109.95
$98.96
Jack Wolfskin
Shop More @
Jack Wolfskin

Peak Low Impact Bra

According to TomboyX, they aim to use organic and recyclable fabrics in as many designs as possible without compromising quality, comfort or cost, and they're very transparent about their sustainability initiatives. This low impact bra is a steal at $14.99 and comes in X-Small to 6X-Large sizing.

$49
$14.99
TomboyX
Shop More @
TomboyX

Going on vacation? Make sure your sunscreen is reef-safe or reef-friendly to protect your skin and the environment.