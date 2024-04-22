The Best Under-the-Radar, Eco-Friendly Fashion & Beauty Brands that You Need to Know

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Earth Day may be today, but here at E! we're on the lookout for sustainable fashion and beauty brands every day. Whether styles are made of plant-based or recycled materials, feature ethically sourced ingredients, or just pay their workers a living wage, we are here for it. And, more often than not, it's the smaller companies who are at the forefront of these changes and practices. In order to highlight these under-the-radar styles and products, we've put together a list of the best eco-friendly fashion and beauty brands that you should know about.
These brands aren't just sustainable, they're also stylish and nourishing for your skin. Keep on reading to discover the Senegalese fashion brand that creates made-to-order garments to avoid excess stock. And the all-natural lip balms that are handmade in Idaho. And the skincare brand that partners with local Greek farmers for the freshest ingredients. And, that's just the start.
So, keep on scrolling to discover the best under-the-radar, eco-friendly fashion and beauty brands that you should know about today. Happy Earth Day!
The Best Eco-Friendly Beauty Brands You Need to Know
Seeds of Today Facial Serum
The brand Farm to Skin partners with farmers who use the freshest of plant materials and each one is free of toxins and parabens. Their bestselling product, Seeds of Today, is features a blend of seed oils and botanical extracts to leave your skin moisturized and radiant.
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream
Bursting with plant-rich essentials, Weleda's line of skincare is nourishing and soothing for your face and body. Their award-winning, celebrity-beloved Rich Cream will leave you feeling healthy and hydrated.
stem cell & blue lotus luminosity face cream
You can actually browse through Leaf People's extensive list of organic botanicals here, including their sourcing and manufacturing practices. And the face cream featured is designed to keep over-40 skin nourished and radiant.
Youthforia BYO Blush
Made with skin-friendly plant-based ingredients, Youthforia's makeup products are so gentle on your skin, you can even sleep with them on (and that's how they test it, according to the brand). Featured here is their color-changing blush oil that reacts to your skin's natural pH to give you a natural flush.
Gift Set, Lip Care Duo, Cinnamint
Poppy & Pout has been making all-natural lip balms by hand in Idaho since 2014. Every ingredient is 100% natural, cruelty-free, and comes in a recyclable cardboard tube. I use this lip care duo and it's made my perpetually-chapped and dry lips feel healthier and smooth again.
Seaweed Bath Co. Purify & Polish Exfoliating Jelly Face Cleanser
Not only does Seaweed Bath Co. support marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation organizations, they're also made with natural, marine-derived ingredients. This jelly cleanser is perfect for removing impurities or even your sunscreen at the end of a day.
Skincare Sample Set
Handmade in small batches, this sample set is a great way to start trying Esteli's skincare. Packed with natural ingredients and botanicals, everything is designed to bring out the health and beauty of your skin.
The Potion
With the power of botanicals, Herb + Flora has created holistic, clean beauty products that are designed to mimic the effects of exercise on skin, hair, and nails. Here is their rejuvenating "facial in a bottle" serum to help combat the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
KORRES Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser
Greek skincare brand Korres works with local farmers in Greece to create sustainable beauty products. This cream cleanser is infused with pre- and probiotic-rich Greek Yoghurt to soothe skin and gently remove makeup.
The Best Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands You Need to Know
Marieme Dress
The majority of Diarrablu's styles are produced in Dakar, Senegal in a family-run workshop. Every garment is made-to-order to avoid excess stock, and crafted with eco-friendly materials and ethical practices. This beautiful maxi dress has been print designed in-house with math algorithms and comes in sizing from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Fanny Pack
Using recycled and repurposed materials, Augustnoa creates socks, backpacks, and fanny packs that are stylish as they are eco-friendly. This chic fanny pack can be worn as a belt bag or crossbody, and has been made from 4 plastic bottles.
Vitality Women's Studio Jogger V1 Fit
Vitality has taken steps to reduce waste and lessen the environmental impact of every item they ship, like using compostable garment bags for their clothes, eliminating tags and labels, and more. They feature inclusive sizing (XX-Small to 4X-Large) and these lightweight joggers are so soft and comfortable.
Piru Henley Midi Tank Dress
From sourcing to production, to how their clothes are shipped, Toad & Co. focuses on keeping their footprint light. Their clothes are made with a minimum of 80% sustainable fibers and/or fabrics that are Standard100 by OEKO-TEX, and they feature a clothing resale program on their site. This tank dress comes in 6 colors and looks perfect for warmer temps.
Soft Sculpt Bodysuit
Every Parade factory meets certain environmental practices and pays their workers a living wage (according to the Global Living Wage Standard), plus their clothes are made from recycled or renewed materials. This smoothing and sculpting bodysuit is made with a cotton alternative that uses less water in production, and is a steal at $30.
Women's Stormy Point 2Layer Rain Jacket
By investing in products made of recycled material, rejecting the use of fur and Angora wool, and more, Jack Wolfskin aims to create eco-friendly clothes that stand the test of time. This rain jacket is waterproof, windproof, and breathable to hold up to any kind of weather.
Peak Low Impact Bra
According to TomboyX, they aim to use organic and recyclable fabrics in as many designs as possible without compromising quality, comfort or cost, and they're very transparent about their sustainability initiatives. This low impact bra is a steal at $14.99 and comes in X-Small to 6X-Large sizing.
