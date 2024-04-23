Victoria Beckham’s New Collaboration with Mango Is as Posh as It Gets - Here Are the Best Pieces

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Collaborations between fashion designers and retailers is nothing new, but they seem to be having somewhat of a resurgence. From Target's collection with Diane Von Furstenberg to rokh's partnership with H&M, these collaborations offer shoppers styles by high-end fashion designers at lower price tags. The latest designer to get her own collaboration? None other than Victoria Beckham.

The pop icon turned designer turned makeup brand owner has come a long way from her days as Posh Spice, but if there's one thing that's always been true, it's that Victoria's got style. On the heels of a successful Netflix documentary, Beckham, and a star-studded 50th birthday bash, there's no better time for Victoria Beckham to release her exclusive collaboration with Mango than right now. Considering most styles from Victoria Beckham's fashion line range on average between $1,000 and $4,000, her Mango collection is the perfect opportunity to add some Beckham-designed pieces to your wardrobe at a fraction of the cost.

In terms of what you'll find in Victoria's Mango collection, it's exactly what people love so much about her own line: clean and timeless silhouettes with a modern twist. Think impeccably tailored trousers and blazers to effortlessly chic dresses and stunning accessories, this collaboration is what you want, what you really, really want. Read on to shop our favorites from the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection.