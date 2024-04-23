Victoria Beckham’s New Collaboration with Mango Is as Posh as It Gets - Here Are the Best Pieces

This collection is everything you want, what you really, really want.

Shop - Victoria Beckham x Mango Collab - Hero ImageCourtesy of Mango

Collaborations between fashion designers and retailers is nothing new, but they seem to be having somewhat of a resurgence. From Target's collection with Diane Von Furstenberg to rokh's partnership with H&M, these collaborations offer shoppers styles by high-end fashion designers at lower price tags. The latest designer to get her own collaboration? None other than Victoria Beckham.

The pop icon turned designer turned makeup brand owner has come a long way from her days as Posh Spice, but if there's one thing that's always been true, it's that Victoria's got style. On the heels of a successful Netflix documentary, Beckham, and a star-studded 50th birthday bash, there's no better time for Victoria Beckham to release her exclusive collaboration with Mango than right now. Considering most styles from Victoria Beckham's fashion line range on average between $1,000 and $4,000, her Mango collection is the perfect opportunity to add some Beckham-designed pieces to your wardrobe at a fraction of the cost.

In terms of what you'll find in Victoria's Mango collection, it's exactly what people love so much about her own line: clean and timeless silhouettes with a modern twist. Think impeccably tailored trousers and blazers to effortlessly chic dresses and stunning accessories, this collaboration is what you want, what you really, really want. Read on to shop our favorites from the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection.

Wool-Blend Suit Blazer

This structured lapel blazer with a waist-cinching belt detail is quintessential Victoria Beckham.

$320
Mango

Wool-Blend Suit Pants

Pair the blazer with these tailored trousers with a cuffed hem and the flared, wide leg silhouette that Posh loves.

$190
Mango

Draped Halter Dress with Opening

This halter dress with a plunging neckline and ruched details can only be described as sexy, sultry, and sleek.

$300
Mango

Satin Silk Shirt

Made from a Mulberry silk-blend, this relaxed satin button down is the basis of every chic outfit.

$230
Mango

Crochet Dress with Open Back

Featuring an open back, this sheer crochet maxi dress makes a statement both at the pool or at a party.

$190
Mango
Straight Mid-Rise Trousers

With a mid-rise design, these straight leg trousers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style (and that you'll wear all the time).

$190
Mango

Godets Dress with Decorative Stitching

Available in black or dusty pink, this ethereal maxi dress with decorative stitching is an elevated take on a classic slip dress.

$300
Mango

Satin Handbag

This geometric handbag made from satin is the perfect going out bag since it's small yet spacious.

$100
Mango

Combined Chain Necklace

Mixed metals are trending and Victoria obviously knows that. This necklace features gold and silver chains connected by a clasp.

$130
Mango

Triple-Beaded Chain Belt

Add this belt to any outfit for an edgy look. It features a trio of chains around the waist with a fringe design accented by metal beads.

$140
Mango

