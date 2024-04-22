Why Nicola Peltz Beckham Wasn’t at Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party

Nicola Peltz Beckham shared why she couldn’t attend mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration, where stars like the Spice Girls, Tom Cruise and Gordon Ramsay were in attendance.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 22, 2024 4:52 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesVictoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamBirthdaysCeleb KidsCelebritiesBrooklyn BeckhamNicola Peltz Beckham
Watch: Nicola Peltz Beckham Addresses Why She Wasn't At Victoria's 50th Birthday Party

Nicola Peltz Beckham really, really wanted to be at Victoria Beckham's party.

The Lola star revealed she wasn't able to join husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham for his mom's star-studded 50th birthday extravaganza because she was spending some quality time with her grandmother.

The 29-year-old posted a loving snap of the pair hugging on her Instagram Stories April 21, captioning the moment, "My world in my arms." 

However, she also gushed over Victoria's big night, sharing a snap from the April 20 bash of the whole Beckham crew: including the designer, David Beckham and their four kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. 

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i'm so sad i'm not there to celebrate you and hug you," Nicola wrote. "Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!"

She also honored the Spice Girls alum on her special day itself, sharing a photo with Victoria April 17 and writing, "i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."

photos
Spice Girls Through the Years

But while there was one member of the family missing, Victoria's party—which was attended by pals Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria—was a success nonetheless. In fact, more than a decade after the Spice Girls performed at the London Olympics, the five reunited for the special event. Victoria, Mel B, 48, Geri Halliwell Horner, 51, Emma Bunton, 48, and Mel C, 50, even recreated the dance from their 1997 hit "Stop."

"Best night ever!" Victoria captioned the video. "Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Nicola Peltz Beckham Wasn’t at Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party

2

Dominic West Details How His Wife Was Affected by Lily James Drama

3

Matty Healy's Aunt Shares His Reaction to Taylor Swift's TTPD

David, who recorded the Spice Girls reunion, made sure to capture the special moments and others of the night. Sharing highlights from the party on his Instagram Stories, he wrote of his wife of 24 years, "50 never looked so good!"

The 48-year-old also posted photos of their family, adding, "It's all about you mummy. So proud of my amazing children celebrating their mummy in the best way possible."

He concluded, "My family is picture perfect."

Keep reading to see more picture-perfect moments from the Beckhams.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Supporting Nicola

Victoria appears with Cruz BeckhamBrooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at the February 2024 premiere of the actress' directorial debut, Lola.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever," Victoria captioned a heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son in 2020. "Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham."

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood lookied fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and the designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world," Victoria shared on Instagram. "we love u so much x kisses."

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckhams got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan-favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and, of course, they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from their ski trip.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

photos
View More Photos From Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Nicola Peltz Beckham Wasn’t at Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party

2

Dominic West Details How His Wife Was Affected by Lily James Drama

3

Matty Healy's Aunt Shares His Reaction to Taylor Swift's TTPD

4

Inside Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery's Winning Romance

5

Halle Bailey Says She's Suffering From "Severe" Postpartum Depression