Why Nicola Peltz Beckham Wasn’t at Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party

Watch : Nicola Peltz Beckham Addresses Why She Wasn't At Victoria's 50th Birthday Party

Nicola Peltz Beckham really, really wanted to be at Victoria Beckham's party.

The Lola star revealed she wasn't able to join husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham for his mom's star-studded 50th birthday extravaganza because she was spending some quality time with her grandmother.

The 29-year-old posted a loving snap of the pair hugging on her Instagram Stories April 21, captioning the moment, "My world in my arms."

However, she also gushed over Victoria's big night, sharing a snap from the April 20 bash of the whole Beckham crew: including the designer, David Beckham and their four kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i'm so sad i'm not there to celebrate you and hug you," Nicola wrote. "Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!"

She also honored the Spice Girls alum on her special day itself, sharing a photo with Victoria April 17 and writing, "i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."