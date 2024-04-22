Why Nicola Peltz Beckham Wasn’t at Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party

Nicola Peltz Beckham really, really wanted to be at Victoria Beckham's party.
The Lola star revealed she wasn't able to join husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham for his mom's star-studded 50th birthday extravaganza because she was spending some quality time with her grandmother.
The 29-year-old posted a loving snap of the pair hugging on her Instagram Stories April 21, captioning the moment, "My world in my arms."
However, she also gushed over Victoria's big night, sharing a snap from the April 20 bash of the whole Beckham crew: including the designer, David Beckham and their four kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i'm so sad i'm not there to celebrate you and hug you," Nicola wrote. "Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!"
She also honored the Spice Girls alum on her special day itself, sharing a photo with Victoria April 17 and writing, "i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever."
But while there was one member of the family missing, Victoria's party—which was attended by pals Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria—was a success nonetheless. In fact, more than a decade after the Spice Girls performed at the London Olympics, the five reunited for the special event. Victoria, Mel B, 48, Geri Halliwell Horner, 51, Emma Bunton, 48, and Mel C, 50, even recreated the dance from their 1997 hit "Stop."
"Best night ever!" Victoria captioned the video. "Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife."
David, who recorded the Spice Girls reunion, made sure to capture the special moments and others of the night. Sharing highlights from the party on his Instagram Stories, he wrote of his wife of 24 years, "50 never looked so good!"
The 48-year-old also posted photos of their family, adding, "It's all about you mummy. So proud of my amazing children celebrating their mummy in the best way possible."
He concluded, "My family is picture perfect."
Keep reading to see more picture-perfect moments from the Beckhams.