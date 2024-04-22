Why Blake Shelton Jokes He Feels Guilty in Gwen Stefani Relationship

Blake Shelton is well aware his recent request of Gwen Stefani was b-a-n-a-n-a-s.
Still, the country star asked his wife, fresh off reuniting with No Doubt during Coachella's first weekend, to join him on stage at the grand opening for the Las Vegas location of his Ole Red bar April 16.
"I felt guilty to even ask her to do it, but not so guilty that I didn't ask her," Blake exclusively told E! News. "She's had a hell of a week."
And Blake added that Gwen—who not only performed with her original rock ensemble but also Olivia Rodrigo during her April 13 gig—put in a lot of practice for her Coachella headlining sets.
"You can't even imagine the rehearsals leading up to that because she hasn't played with those guys in like nine years," he added. "They had to get in there and dust off the music and get it going again." (For more from Blake, tune into E! News tonight, April 22 at 11p.m.)
Because he was busy gearing up for his own big moment with his Las Vegas opening, Blake didn't attend the first weekend of Coachella in person—but he watched in awe from afar.
"You could tell that they just have that energy and that connection with each other and it's the best concert I think I've ever seen in my life," he continued. "It was unbelievable. I was able to watch it on YouTube. It was incredible."
And while Gwen—with whom he tied the knot in July 2021—certainly hit the mark for her career-defining performances, Blake also considers his Las Vegas Ole Red opening a success.
"From the second they opened the door just as practice run it's just been non-stop," he gushed. "People love having a Nashville connection in Las Vegas because so many country music fans come to Las Vegas. Whether they're coming to a concert or they're just coming to Las Vegas because it's Las Vegas. And to be able to take a break from gambling or whatever you're doing here and just come have a beer and listen to some live country music is pretty special."
—Reporting by Rachel Smith.