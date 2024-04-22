Why Blake Shelton Jokes He Feels Guilty in Gwen Stefani Relationship

Watch : Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Blake Shelton is well aware his recent request of Gwen Stefani was b-a-n-a-n-a-s.

Still, the country star asked his wife, fresh off reuniting with No Doubt during Coachella's first weekend, to join him on stage at the grand opening for the Las Vegas location of his Ole Red bar April 16.

"I felt guilty to even ask her to do it, but not so guilty that I didn't ask her," Blake exclusively told E! News. "She's had a hell of a week."

And Blake added that Gwen—who not only performed with her original rock ensemble but also Olivia Rodrigo during her April 13 gig—put in a lot of practice for her Coachella headlining sets.

"You can't even imagine the rehearsals leading up to that because she hasn't played with those guys in like nine years," he added. "They had to get in there and dust off the music and get it going again."