Why Blake Shelton Jokes He Feels Guilty in Gwen Stefani Relationship

After Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed at the Las Vegas opening for his Ole Red restaurant, the “God’s Country” singer exclusively shared insight into his new venture with E! News.

Blake Shelton is well aware his recent request of Gwen Stefani was b-a-n-a-n-a-s.

Still, the country star asked his wife, fresh off reuniting with No Doubt during Coachella's first weekend, to join him on stage at the grand opening for the Las Vegas location of his Ole Red bar April 16.

"I felt guilty to even ask her to do it, but not so guilty that I didn't ask her," Blake exclusively told E! News. "She's had a hell of a week."

And Blake added that Gwen—who not only performed with her original rock ensemble but also Olivia Rodrigo during her April 13 gig—put in a lot of practice for her Coachella headlining sets. 

"You can't even imagine the rehearsals leading up to that because she hasn't played with those guys in like nine years," he added. "They had to get in there and dust off the music and get it going again." (For more from Blake, tune into E! News tonight, April 22 at 11p.m.)

Because he was busy gearing up for his own big moment with his Las Vegas opening, Blake didn't attend the first weekend of Coachella in person—but he watched in awe from afar. 

"You could tell that they just have that energy and that connection with each other and it's the best concert I think I've ever seen in my life," he continued. "It was unbelievable. I was able to watch it on YouTube. It was incredible."

And while Gwen—with whom he tied the knot in July 2021—certainly hit the mark for her career-defining performances, Blake also considers his Las Vegas Ole Red opening a success. 

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

"From the second they opened the door just as practice run it's just been non-stop," he gushed. "People love having a Nashville connection in Las Vegas because so many country music fans come to Las Vegas. Whether they're coming to a concert or they're just coming to Las Vegas because it's Las Vegas. And to be able to take a break from gambling or whatever you're doing here and just come have a beer and listen to some live country music is pretty special."

When it comes to supportive duos, Blake and Gwen make quite the pair—in acts of service and words of affirmation. Read on for some of their sweetest words about each other. 

—Reporting by Rachel Smith.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Twitter
Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Instagram

Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Instagram

Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

