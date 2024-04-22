The Best Trench Coats That’ll Last You All Spring and Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Our Picks:
- Best Overall: Banana Republic Cotton Trench Coat, $200
- Best Budget-Friendly: H&M Short Trench Coat, $39.99
- Best Splurge-worthy: Buck Mason Storm Stopper Mackinstosh Trench, $348
- Best Long Trench Coat: ebossy Double Breasted Duster Trench Coat,
$88.98$69.65
- Best Short Trench Coat: Nordstrom Crop Stretch Cotton Trench Coat, $179
If there's any staple piece commonly found in spring wardrobes that has never gone out of style, and has also been around for ages, it's the iconic trench coat. Odds are, our parents, great-grandparents, and even beyond probably owned (and rocked) a trench or two. And even though this silhouette has been around for over 70 years, it's still just as trendy to this day.
While chasing after new spring trends and the current "it" bags of the season is fun and all, we've learned to also appreciate staple pieces, like the trench, in order to build a capsule wardrobe full of pieces that'll outlast any trend cycle. Because if time has shown us anything, it's that these babies aren't going anywhere. So might as well give in and invest in a trench that you can wear during the majority of the year. But if you're still not completely convinced, lucky for you there are also more affordable options that'll let you try out silhouette without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling for the best trench coats beloved by our editors and reviewers.
J.Crew Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat
This J.Crew gem embodies the brand's signature preppy charm—timeless, and endlessly adaptable. With classic features like a notch collar, belted cuffs, and a double-breasted design, it's a modern take on the traditional trench, perfect for layering over any transitional ensemble, whether it's a crisp white button-down and denim skirt or your favorite spring dress. While it may have a hefty price tag, its quality is worth the investment.
Everlane The Mac Coat
For a more structured silhouette, Everlane delivers with this oversized stunner available in three versatile neutrals. Complete with a sleek back vent, it'll quickly become a staple in your wardrobe rotation—perfect for endless layering possibilities.
H&M Short Trench Coat
You can always rely on H&M for stylish essentials at budget-friendly prices, and this chic cropped trench is no exception. Boasting notched lapels, a classic storm flap, and convenient welt front pockets, it's a stunning addition to any wardrobe, effortlessly updating the timeless trench coat silhouette.
Mango Cotton Trench Coat with Belt
Mango's got a knack for giving basics a stylish twist, and this trench coat is no exception. With hidden buttons and a low-key storm flap, it feels effortlessly cool and way more expensive than it actually is. Plus, we're obsessed with this slate-gray shade.
DOLAN Pearl-Embellished Cropped Trench Coat
Elevate your everyday look with this stunning trench adorned with faux pearls, adding a touch of glamour to any ensemble. With its relaxed fit, exaggerated lapels, and unexpectedly short length, it's a statement piece that'll effortlessly turn heads.
ebossy Double Breasted Duster Trench Coat
If you're looking for an affordable duster-length coat, look no further than this gorgeous option from Amazon. it's available in 10 colors, and would look so cute styled with a mini dress and boots.
Nordstrom Crop Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
This editor-approved cropped trench coat is made from stretch-kissed cotton and features a double-breasted button closure, notched lapels, and belted cuffs. We especially love this light green fondant colorway for a pop of color to our springtime fits.
Bardot Faux Leather Trench Coat
Bardot's faux leather trench is the ultimate go-to for staying stylishly warm and dry. Its slim cut and waist-defining belt ensure a flattering silhouette, even when layered up, and with options in sleek black or a rich chocolate brown, you'll always step out in style, rain or shine.
Banana Republic Cotton Trench Coat
Banana Republic, famous for its trench coats, still nails the classic silhouette with a modern twist. This version skips the formalities like epaulets and storm flaps but keeps the essentials like a back vent and tie-waist, making it perfect for spring layering or any type of weather.
Norma Kamali Double Breasted Trench Mini
This Norma Kamali sleek trench coat means business with its sharp shoulders, exaggerated collar, and wide belt, delivering a polished, powerful girl boss vibe that commands attention in any setting. We'd pair this with slouchy blue jeans for a laid-back look or matching leather pants for main character energy.
Buck Mason Storm Stopper Mackinstosh Trench
Available in black or khaki colorway, this Storm Stopper from Buck Mason is another pricey trench that's actually worth the investment. Not only is it beloved by our editors, its relaxed cut and weather cloth fabric make it a trench that can be worn in any weather (not just spring ladies!).
