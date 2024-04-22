The Best Trench Coats That’ll Last You All Spring and Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Our Picks:

If there's any staple piece commonly found in spring wardrobes that has never gone out of style, and has also been around for ages, it's the iconic trench coat. Odds are, our parents, great-grandparents, and even beyond probably owned (and rocked) a trench or two. And even though this silhouette has been around for over 70 years, it's still just as trendy to this day.

While chasing after new spring trends and the current "it" bags of the season is fun and all, we've learned to also appreciate staple pieces, like the trench, in order to build a capsule wardrobe full of pieces that'll outlast any trend cycle. Because if time has shown us anything, it's that these babies aren't going anywhere. So might as well give in and invest in a trench that you can wear during the majority of the year. But if you're still not completely convinced, lucky for you there are also more affordable options that'll let you try out silhouette without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling for the best trench coats beloved by our editors and reviewers.