Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Says People Think She Has Fake Lashes When She Uses This $9 Mascara

Spring has sprung, and Kyle Richards has shared her latest Amazon obsessions. This time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG enlisted the help of her daughter, Portia Umansky, who Kyle described as "the ultimate influencer in our family."
The mother-daughter duo shared wallet-friendly fashion and their tried and true beauty obsessions during a recent Amazon Live session. Get ready to add a touch of Beverly Hills glam to your spring lineup with these must-have goodies straight from the Amazon cart of the one and only Kyle Richards!
TL;DR:
- Kyle's Mascara That Gives The False Lash Look: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara (
$13$9)
- Kyle's Latest Beauty Obsession She Can't Live Without: Rodial Blush Drops ($50)
- Portia's Favorite Lip Liner: NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil ($5)
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
"You know my favorite product is EltaMD. I start with this on my face before I go anywhere. Putting this on my face before I go to the pool is the absolute best, best, best product. It feels really good on your skin."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's sunscreen has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This is a celeb-loved pick, which has been recommended by Lisa Rinna, Kate Upton, Hailey Bieber, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Kandi Burruss, Lala Kent, Witney Carson, Rachel Recchia, Madison LeCroy, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Raegan Revord.
Rodial Blush Drops
"This is my new obsession. These are blush drops. I found these randomly and now I don't know how I lived without them. They give such a beautiful glow."
Kyle's Tips: "I can do this with my fingers or a beauty blender."
Jergens Natural Glow Gradual Glow, Daily Moisturizer +Firming and Face Moisturizer with SPF 20
"I used to do a lot of spray tans. Now, I use this. I put this all over my body. It makes me feel good."
Shoppers Agree: This self-tanning lotion has 23,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil
"This is my favorite lip liner. I'm obsessed with it. It was always sold out and I was so sad," Portia shared.
Kyle Says: "That is a really good lip liner."
Shoppers Agree: This lip liner has 29,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm - Gummy Bear
"We're obsessed with Laneige. All of my girls have this product in different colors."
More From Kyle: "It's a really great product, not sticky."
Shoppers Agree: This lip balm has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Benefit Tickle Box O Highlighter
"I do a little bit of this on the tip of my nose and a little bit at the top."
Kyle's Tips: Kyle also applied this highlighter to her collar bone.
Sightor Straw Beach Bag
"You cannot be without a beach bag. It's really pretty too."
Portia Says: "I really like this one because it's thick. It closes on the inside [with a zipper] and I love that."
There are 2 colors to choose from.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
"None of us are without this. The number one important thing."
This Kindle has 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lillusory Womens Summer Casual Slip Dress
"It's a cute color and it's very comfortable, so stretchy, and super cute."
Kyle's maxi dress comes in 15 colorways.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
"This is the best body makeup. Ever. I wear it when I'm filming. If I don't have time to get a spray tan and I have an event, this goes all over my body."
More From Kyle: "My makeup artist uses it also. It's such an amazing product. It doesn't transfer. It works so well."
Anrabess Two Piece Outfit
"It's really stretchy and it's really soft as well. I really like it," Portia said.
Portia's two-piece set comes in 15 colorways.
Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"It's cute, it's compact, and I love it."
Portia Says: "I keep my speaker in my beach bag. I really like it because it's pink. This is my favorite color. It's a pretty great speaker. I have no complaints."
Shoppers Agree: This speaker has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 5 colors.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
"We use this on the show. All the girls on the show use this. It's a great, great, great product. I love it. It's not too heavy."
Rodial Plumping Collagen Lip Oil Wild Plum
"This is a new product I've discovered that I'm obsessed with. It's lip oil. Love this."
More From Kyle: "It feels so good. With lip gloss, I feel like I'm reapplying all the time. With lip oil, it stays much longer."
Arromic Women's Clear Block Heeled Sandals
Kyle brought these heels on a recent vacation with her daughters. These come in 9 colors.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
"People will sometimes ask me if I have fake lashes on. It is so good. This is my favorite mascara. I don't think there's any better."
More From Kyle: "This is the best mascara. It's the best texture. It's buildable. I can put it on and add to it later in the day."
Storycoast Oversized Square Sunglasses
Kyle said these are a "great dupe" for YSL sunglasses.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's sunglasses have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Suuksess Women Triangle High Cut Bikini Set
"Super cute. Can't go wrong with a black and white bikini. That's a higher-waisted one."
This bikini is available in 9 colorways.
Chicgal 2 Pieces Women Beach Sarong
"It's sheer, so it covers you, but not."
These two-piece sets come in 21 color combinations. Shoppers gave these sarongs 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wallaroo Hat Company Women’s Tahiti Cowboy Hat
"I always wear a cowboy straw hat to the beach. You guys all know my love of hats. That's just never going away."
Kyle's hat comes in 2 colorways.
Lillusory Knitted Dress Twisted Front
"It's super cute. I love the color. I like cream colors. I think it looks very chic."
Kyle's strapless dress comes in 12 colors.
Artfish Women's Sleeveless Tank Top
"These are really cute tank tops. I love the cut on them and they hold everything in. Great, great fabric."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's tank top has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 39 colors.
