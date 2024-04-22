Dominic West Details How Wife Catherine FitzGerald Was Affected by Lily James Drama

Watch : Lily James Breaks Her Silence on Dominic West Scandal

Dominic West is addressing those pictures of him and Lily James.

Three and a half years after paparazzi photos of the duo in Rome raised eyebrows, The Crown star reflected on how he and his wife Catherine FitzGerald weathered the media storm.

"I hesitate to speak on my wife's behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her," Dominic told The Sunday Times in an interview published April 21. "But we do joke about it sometimes."

"Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity,'" he continued. "Even if we'd just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn't be further from the truth. And so when we go out we do sort of say, 'Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?'"

In fact Dominic—who has been married to Catherine since 2010 and has four children with her as well as a daughter from his previous relationship with Polly Astor—noted the media frenzy took a toll on the whole family.