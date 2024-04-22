Get 3 Yankee Candles for $12, 7 Victoria’s Secret Panties for $35, 50% Off First Aid Beauty & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hey there, deal hunters! As an E! Shopping Editor, I've scoured all my favorite sites to curate the ultimate roundup of today's best sales and deals. From fashion must-haves to beauty essentials and home decor treasures, I've sifted through the virtual aisles to bring you the crème de la crème of discounts and offers.

And hey, if Mondays aren't your thing, why not turn the day around with some guilt-free shopping? With these irresistible deals, you'll be adding a dash of excitement to your week in no time!

E! Shopping Editor Picks