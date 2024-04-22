Get 3 Yankee Candles for $12, 7 Victoria’s Secret Panties for $35, 50% Off First Aid Beauty & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey there, deal hunters! As an E! Shopping Editor, I've scoured all my favorite sites to curate the ultimate roundup of today's best sales and deals. From fashion must-haves to beauty essentials and home decor treasures, I've sifted through the virtual aisles to bring you the crème de la crème of discounts and offers.
And hey, if Mondays aren't your thing, why not turn the day around with some guilt-free shopping? With these irresistible deals, you'll be adding a dash of excitement to your week in no time!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Yankee Candle: Get 3 Yankee Candles for only $12. Plus, you can save 40% on these Yankee Candles.
- Victoria's Secret: Get 7 panties for only $35 from Victoria's Secret, no promo code needed.
- Soma: Get 3 bras for $99 (and save $100 on your purchase).
- First Aid Beauty: Save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty.
- Cosabella: Use the code SALE20 to get an EXTRA 20% off Cosabella sale styles.
- Madewell: Use the promo code SPRING30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Victoria's Secret Panties Sale
Score 7 panties for only $35 from Victoria's Secret, no promo code needed.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get 25% off YPB activewear, plus more major discounts on these Abercrombie styles.
ASOS: Get 30% off sun-ready styles from ASOS.
Banana Republic: Take an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic sale styles that are already 40% off.
Banana Republic Outlet: Get up to 50% off everything during the Banana Republic Outlet Spring Sale.
Bare Necessities: Make a splash with 30% off swimsuit deals.
Boohoo: Blink and you'll miss these 40% off deals from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Score Coach bags under $100.
Cosabella: Use the code SALE20 to get an EXTRA 20% off Cosabella sale styles.
Gap: Save an EXTRA 40% off the Gap sale section (discount applied at checkout).
HerRoom: Get 60% off bras, panties, loungewear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90%.
J.Crew Factory: Get 40% off everything from J.Crew Factory. Plus, an extra 20% off when you spend $125+.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off Kate Spade items. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
LoveShackFancy: Save 75% on stunning styles from LoveShackFancy.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Use the promo code SPRING30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls. Order by 5/2 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop major discounts on the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Score 30% off Old Navy styles (discount applied at checkout).
Reebok: Use code the promo code MIDSZN to save up to 50% on Reebok.
Soma: Get 3 bras for $99 (and save $100 on your purchase).
Steve Madden: Use the code SPRING30 to get 30% off Steve Madden shoes, accessories, and more.
Swimsuits For All: Save 50% on 50 swimwear styles from Swimsuits For All.
ThirdLove: Use the code SAVE30 to get 30% off ThirdLove bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Zappos: Get 60% off during the Big Spring Sale, includes adidas, UGG, and Crocs.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
First Aid Beauty Deals
Save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty.
More Beauty Deals
Detox Market: Use the code DETOX15 to get 15% off Kora Organics, Goop, OSEA, Tata Harper, and more.
Herbivore Botanicals: Buy 1, get 1 free on select Herbivore products (discount applied at checkout).
KVD Beauty: Get 20% off the KVD Beauty Good Apple collection. Plus, you'll get a free travel bag.
Lancome: Celebrate spring with 25% off Lancome discounts.
MakeUp Eraser: Removing makeup has never been easier thanks to MakeUp Eraser. Don't miss these buy 1, get 1 free deals.
NYX Cosmetics: Save 25% on NYX Cosmetics, 40% if you are an account holder.
Pureology: Use the promo code FFSPRING24 to save 20% on Pureology hair care products.
R+Co: Use the code CELEBRATE to get 30% off R+Co hair care products.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 25% off everything from Too Faced (discount applied at checkout).
Today's Best Home Deals
Yankee Candle Deals
Get 3 Yankee Candles for only $12. Plus, you can save 40% on these Yankee Candles.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress from Amerisleep.
Anthropologie: Save 30% on Anthropologie furniture, decor, bedding, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Earth Month Sale.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Don't miss 70% off Crate & Barrel home essentials and decor.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices.
Le Creuset: Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven.
Leesa: Take 20% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Pottery Barn: Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
Purple: Get your best sleep with major deals during the Purple mattresses.
Sur La Table: Save 65% during the Sur La Table Earth Day Sale.
Wayfair: Nab 50% off outdoor furniture and decor from Wayfair.
West Elm: Save up to 60% on home essentials from West Elm.
More Deals
Samsonite: Save up to 54% on select products from Samsonite.
What are the best deals right now?
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Outlet, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
