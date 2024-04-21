Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Mourn Death of Vampire Diaries Makeup Artist Essie Cha

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are grieving the loss of a member of their Vampire Diaries family.

The actors, who played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on the CW series, are mourning the death of Essie Cha, who worked as the head of the production's makeup department between 2010 and 2012. The makeup artist passed away in late March. She was 63, public records show.

"I miss you Essie," Dobrev wrote on her Instagram April 21, alongside a 2011 selfie of herself and Essie, showing the actress' face partially covered in fake blood. "Rest in peace my beautiful friend."

Wesley commented on Dobrev's post with a broken heart emoji.

The actress also shared more pics of Essie on her Instagram stories, writing, "Essie was the most beautiful person with the most beautiful and generous soul. I still can't believe she's gone. Your spirit will live on with us Essie. I miss you so much. "@essiecha I will love you forever and always."