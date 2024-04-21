Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Mourn Death of Vampire Diaries Makeup Artist Essie Cha

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are grieving the loss of a member of their Vampire Diaries family.
The actors, who played Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on the CW series, are mourning the death of Essie Cha, who worked as the head of the production's makeup department between 2010 and 2012. The makeup artist passed away in late March. She was 63, public records show.
"I miss you Essie," Dobrev wrote on her Instagram April 21, alongside a 2011 selfie of herself and Essie, showing the actress' face partially covered in fake blood. "Rest in peace my beautiful friend."
Wesley commented on Dobrev's post with a broken heart emoji.
The actress also shared more pics of Essie on her Instagram stories, writing, "Essie was the most beautiful person with the most beautiful and generous soul. I still can't believe she's gone. Your spirit will live on with us Essie. I miss you so much. "@essiecha I will love you forever and always."
In addition to the Vampire Diaries, Essie also worked on the sets of shows such as The Walking Dead, Drop Dead Diva, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Tell Me Lies and the upcoming Disney film Descendants: The Rise of Red.
Essie's talent agency, Creative Entertainment Connections, announced her death March 25.
"With tears in our eyes, as we've received the news of Essie's sudden passing, we reflect on her spirited and loving nature, and how it has touched the lives of so many people both professionally and personally," the group said in a Facebook message. "Without question, her radiant personality, kindness, and immense talent as an artist will live on in many of us."
The post continued, "Her magical smile and beaming sense of 'life' will be missed immensely, as not only a valued client, but as a trusted friend. Heaven has gained its newest angel in the loveable & wonderful Essie Cha!"
Director Adrian Carr, who worked with Essie on his 2005 short film Blood Makes Noise, also paid tribute to the makeup artist that day.
"How does one process the loss of a vital, vivacious, loving, intellectual, kind, generous, ageless, beautiful spirit... RIP Essie," he wrote on Facebook. "Devastated... This morning Rosemary and I learned our dear, dear friend and colleague, Essie Cha was taken while she slept. Heaven's light brightened and Earth's dimmed."
Secret Harris, who worked with Essie as a crew member on The Vampire Diaries, the 2016 movie The Fundamentals of Caring and Tell Me Lies also shared her own homage to her friend and colleague.
"We lost a positively radiant soul Essie Cha last night," Harris wrote on Facebook March 25. "She unexpectedly passed away in her sleep. She was one of the sweetest people to work with and a very talented MU artist."