TikToker Eva Evans, Creator of Club Rat Series, Dead at 29

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The TikTok community has lost a rising star.

New York influencer Eva Evans, who also created and starred in the web comedy series Club Rat, has died. She was 29. Her sister Lila announced the news on social media April 21.

"Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died," the 27-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of Eva. "After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."

Lily continued, "I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her."

She also said that the family planned to hold a "celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan."

The sisters' mom, Heather Evans, shared Lila's post.