Christina Hendricks Marries George Bianchini in New Orleans Wedding

Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks tied the knot with George Bianchini in New Orleans. Get more details and see photos from their star-studded wedding.

Christina Hendricks is a married woman again.

The Mad Men alum tied the knot with longtime partner George Bianchini at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans April 20, People reported.

Guests included Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, the bride's Good Girls costars Mae Whitman and Retta, model Coco Rocha and fashion designer Christian Siriano, who has styled the bride many times over the years.

Hendricks, 48, wore a white lace bridal gown by London designer Katya Katya, paired with a boho-style lace veil. The groom sported a brown plaid suit with no tie.

Shirley Manson, lead singer of the '90s grunge band Garbage and Hendricks' longtime friend, officiated the wedding ceremony.

"Went to the state of Louisiana," the musician wrote on Instagram April 21, alongside a mirror selfie showing her standing with her husband, record producer Billy Bush. "Got my license as an officiant in New Orleans."

Manson continued, "Wedded two beautiful people who are madly in love and it all felt romantic and right. From here on out you can refer to me as Minister Manson as that is my official title. I am available for further hire but I am grotesquely expensive. #christinaandgeorgeforvever"

After the wedding, the newlyweds led their guests in a traditional New Orleans second line through the streets of the French Quarter, as seen in videos shared by Rocha and Siriano's partner Kyle Smith.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

This marks the second marriage for Hendricks, who was married to Geoffrey Arend between 2009 and 2019.

The actress and Bianchini, a camera operator who worked with her on the series Good Girls, have been together since 2020, People reported. In March 2023, Hendricks announced that they were engaged.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!" the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. "I will love and care for him forever."

Read on to see images from the couple's wedding weekend...

Instagram

Just Married

The Mad Men alum married the camera operator, who worked with her on the series Good Girls, on April 20, 2024 in New Orleans.

Instagram / Cristian Siriano

Christian Siriano & Kyle Smith

The fashion designer, who has styled the actress many times over the years, attended the wedding with his partner.

Christian wrote on his Instagram, "What a blast celebrating the divine @actuallychristinahendricks."

Instagram / Shirley Manson

Shirley Manson & Billy Bush

The Garbage singer, a longtime friend of the bride, officiated the wedding ceremony. She attended the event with her record producer husband.

Instagram / Cristian Siriano

Cristian Siriano & Shirley Manson

The fashion designer shared this selfie with the grunge rocker.

Instagram / Kyle Smith

Second Line

Kyle posted this video of the wedding party and guests taking part in a traditional second line in New Orleans.

Instagram / Coco Rocha

New Orleans Celebration

Fellow guest Coco Rocha also shared a video of the parade.

Instagram / Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha

The model poses in front of her Airbnb during the wedding weekend.

Instagram / Cristian Siriano

Wedding Fun

Christian posted this pic of himself and the bride during the wedding weekend. For the actual ceremony, the actress wore a white lace bridal gown by London designer Katya Katya and boho-style lace veil.

Instagram / Jann Lawren Sample

Wedding Selfie

Shirley appears with Hendricks' Good Girls costar Retta, hairstylist Kat Thompson and fashion stylist Jann Lawren Sample.

