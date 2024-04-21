Christina Hendricks Marries George Bianchini in New Orleans Wedding

Watch : Christina Hendricks Takes the E!Q in 42

Christina Hendricks is a married woman again.

The Mad Men alum tied the knot with longtime partner George Bianchini at the historic Napoleon House in New Orleans April 20, People reported.

Guests included Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, the bride's Good Girls costars Mae Whitman and Retta, model Coco Rocha and fashion designer Christian Siriano, who has styled the bride many times over the years.

Hendricks, 48, wore a white lace bridal gown by London designer Katya Katya, paired with a boho-style lace veil. The groom sported a brown plaid suit with no tie.

Shirley Manson, lead singer of the '90s grunge band Garbage and Hendricks' longtime friend, officiated the wedding ceremony.

"Went to the state of Louisiana," the musician wrote on Instagram April 21, alongside a mirror selfie showing her standing with her husband, record producer Billy Bush. "Got my license as an officiant in New Orleans."

Manson continued, "Wedded two beautiful people who are madly in love and it all felt romantic and right. From here on out you can refer to me as Minister Manson as that is my official title. I am available for further hire but I am grotesquely expensive. #christinaandgeorgeforvever"