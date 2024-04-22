The Best Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin & the Environment

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
- Overall Best: Badger Reef Safe Sunscreen,
$17.99$15.29
- Best Budget-Friendly: BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen,
$18.99$14.42
- Best for Kids & Babies: Thinkbaby SPF 30 Sunscreen Stick,
$11.49$9.38
- Best for Sensitive Skin: California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen Lotion, $18.99
- Best Non-Greasy: Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, $17.58
If you're planning a trip to a place with water and sun, of course you want to pack sunblock to protect your skin. But, some sunscreens contain chemicals that can be harmful to the delicate ecosystem of the ocean. So, if you want to protect your skin, and the environment, it's important to look for products that contain certain ingredients. That's why we've rounded up a list of the best reef-safe and reef-friendly sunscreens that you can feel confident wearing on your next vacation. Let's break down what you should look for and get shopping
What does "Reef-safe" or "Reef-friendly" Sunscreen Mean?
Sunscreens that are called "reef-safe" or "reef-friendly" typically do not contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, two common UV-blocking chemicals which have been shown to cause damage to coral reefs, and the state of Hawaii has even banned the sale of sunscreens containing these ingredients.
However, these terms are not regulated or managed by any organizations, so you can't always trust products that say they're "safe." Reports have shown that additional chemicals, like octocrylene, homosalate, avobenzone and oxybenzone, may also contain damaging effects, so read your labels. None of the picks below contain any of these ingredients.
What Else to Consider When Choosing a Sunscreen
Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States, according to the American Association of Dermatology, so it's important to reduce your risks and look for sunscreen with an SPF 15 (at least). Additionally, consider the water-resistance of your sunblock. A sunscreen that stays on your skin longer is less likely to wash off when you're swimming.
So, keep on scrolling for the best reef-safe and reef-friendly sunscreens that will have a positive impact this Earth Day and beyond. Protect your skin (and the ocean, too), and enjoy your time in the water.
The Overall Best Reef-Friendly & Reef-Safe Sunscreen
Badger Reef Safe Sunscreen
According to the brand, Badger's reef-safe sunscreen is made with just 4 ingredients: zinc oxide, sunflower oil, beeswax, and vitamin E. It's easy to apply, will moisturize your skin while it's protecting it from harmful UVA and UVB rays, and it doesn't contain any synthetic ingredients.
- Size: 2.9 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 40
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Budget-Friendly Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen
BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen
A whole 5-ounce tube of Blue Lizard mineral sunscreen costs just $14, making it the best budget-friendly pick on our list. It's also free of active chemical ingredients, protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays, and it's fragrance-free.
- Size: 5 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen for Kids & Babies
Thinkbaby SPF 30 Sunscreen Stick
It's not easy applying sunscreen to kids and babies, which is why I love using this Thinkbaby sunscreen stick. Not only does it make application less challenging, it also offers UVA and UVB protection without harmful chemicals and ingredients, and glides on easily.
- Size: 0.64 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin
California Baby Super Sensitive Sunscreen Lotion
Designed for sensitive skin and those with allergies, California Baby sunscreen is free of irritating chemicals and fragrances. It'll protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays and reviewers report that it goes on thick, but it's effective in preventing sunburns.
- Size: 1.8 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Non-Greasy Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen
Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion
Formulated with 24 plant-based ingredients, including soothing and moisturizing shea butter, Babo Botanical's sunscreen is non-greasy for your face and body. One reviewer broke it down: "applies easily, doesn't irritate my skin, isn't greasy, doesn't transfer to clothes, and doesn't have a noticeable cast. This sunscreen checks all those boxes."
- Size: 3 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Moisturizing Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen
Raw Elements Face and Body All-Natural Mineral Sunscreen
Containing hemp seed oil, beeswax, sunflower oil, and more, Raw Elements is a solid pick if you want your sunscreen to give you a little moisture. It even comes packaged in a bio-resin tube that's made from sugarcane waste, so it cuts down on plastic use.
- Size: 3 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Smelling Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen
Suntegrity Mineral Sunscreen For Body
Not only does Suntegrity apply easily to your skin and keep it moisturized, it also smells like fresh oranges. Plus, it's free of UV blocking chemicals and packed with certified organic ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil, green tea extract, and more.
- Size: 3 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Water Resistance: Recommended to reapply every 2 hours
The Best Hawaiian-Made Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen
Maui Surfer Honey All Natural Sunscreen Lotion
Initiatives for reef-safe and reef-friendly sunscreens originated in Hawaii, so having a sunscreen that's made there and formulated with Maui grown essential oils, is a plus. Maui Surfer protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays, smells like fragrant rosemary and lemongrass, and includes natural oils that moisturize your skin at the same time.
- Size: 3 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Lightweight Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen
Coral Safe Reef Safe Sunscreen Travel Lotion
According to Coral Safe, its sunscreen is approved by Hawaii and Mexico for eco-friendly sun protection. The lightweight formula is free of harsh chemicals, packed with organic ingredients, and reviewers report that it leaves your skin feeling silky smooth and moisturized.
- Size: 3 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Water Resistance: 80 minutes
The Best Reef-Safe & Reef-Friendly Sunscreen That Comes in a Travel-Friendly 2-Pack
Reef Repair Reef Safe Sunscreen, 2-pack
If you're planning a trip, you'll want to pack these travel-friendly sunscreens. They won't leave a white cast, will protect your skin from UV rays, and having a 2-pack means you'll always have an extra on hand.
- Size: 1.7 ounces
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Water Resistance: 40 minutes
