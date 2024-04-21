Tori Spelling Shares She Once Peed in Her Son's Diaper While Stuck in Traffic

Sometimes, when you gotta go, you gotta go.
Just ask Tori Spelling. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she once used one of her youngest child's diapers to relieve herself while stuck in traffic in Los Angeles.
"One time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad," the mother of five said on the April 18 episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "I was stuck on the 101, which is our craziest freeway here, and I was like, 'I'm not going to make it home.'"
The 50-year-old said she immediately turned to her "ginormous" bag she nicknamed Tori Poppins, inspired by Mary Poppins, which contains "anything and everything."
"So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag and I'm like, 'Something. Please, God, something,'" Tori said. "And I went through and I'm like, 'Aha! A diaper!' and I literally put on a diaper and p---ed in my pants in Beau's diaper."
Tori shares the 7-year-old and eldest kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Finn, 14, and Hattie, 11, with estranged husband Dean McDermott. The actress filed for divorce from the former Chopped Canada host March 29.
Three days later, she shared an update on her family with E! News. "The kids are doing well and Dean is doing well," she said at the iHeartRadio Awards April 1. "We're all hanging in."
The actress continued, "We'll always be a family, whether there's a title on it or not so, it's just time to move forward."
