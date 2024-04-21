Tori Spelling Shares She Once Peed in Her Son's Diaper While Stuck in Traffic

Tori Spelling recalled a story in which she had to take drastic measures while stuck in traffic on a Los Angeles freeway.

Sometimes, when you gotta go, you gotta go.

Just ask Tori Spelling. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she once used one of her youngest child's diapers to relieve herself while stuck in traffic in Los Angeles.

"One time when Beau still was wearing diapers, I had to pee really bad," the mother of five said on the April 18 episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "I was stuck on the 101, which is our craziest freeway here, and I was like, 'I'm not going to make it home.'"

The 50-year-old said she immediately turned to her "ginormous" bag she nicknamed Tori Poppins, inspired by Mary Poppins, which contains "anything and everything."

"So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag and I'm like, 'Something. Please, God, something,'" Tori said. "And I went through and I'm like, 'Aha! A diaper!' and I literally put on a diaper and p---ed in my pants in Beau's diaper."

Tori shares the 7-year-old and eldest kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Finn, 14, and Hattie, 11, with estranged husband Dean McDermott. The actress filed for divorce from the former Chopped Canada host March 29.

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Three days later, she shared an update on her family with E! News. "The kids are doing well and Dean is doing well," she said at the iHeartRadio Awards April 1. "We're all hanging in."

The actress continued, "We'll always be a family, whether there's a title on it or not so, it's just time to move forward."

Look back at Tori's family photos over the years...

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

