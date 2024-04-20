Former Red Sox Player Dave McCarty Dead at 54

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Red Sox Nation is in mourning again.

Dave McCarty, a retired first baseman and outfielder who was part of the Major League baseball team during their historic 2004 World Series victory, has died. He was 54.

The Boston Red Sox announced in a press release that the athlete passed "due to a cardiac event" in Oakland, Calif. April 20. "Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty," the team said on X, formerly Twitter. "Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine."

McCarty died one month after he joined several of his past teammates at the Red Sox's home of Fenway Park for a 20-year reunion and tribute ceremony for the 2004 World Series team, held before the 2024 Opening Day game.