How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Travis Kelce is officially enrolling in the Tortured Poets Department.
The Kansas City Chiefs player—who has been dating Taylor Swift since last summer—isn't fighting the alchemy after her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, seemingly referenced their sweet romance.
"Travis is so supportive of the entire album," a source tells E! News, "and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story."
The insider added, "He is very proud of her."
After all, the NFL player had a sneak peek at her latest work of art, which turned out to be a double album with references to her exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.
"I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable," Travis shared at a sports media event in February. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."
And some lyrics may seem extra familiar to the Super Bowl champ, as Taylor appeared to give him some adorable shoutouts on the songs "The Alchemy" and "So High School."
"Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me?" she sings on the latter. "It's just a game, but really I'm bettin' on all three for us two."
The line seems to reference a throwback video of a much younger Travis playing "kiss, marry, kill" with Taylor, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. For the record, he said he'd marry Katy and kiss Taylor—something he's been doing an awful lot of these days.
Earlier this month, the couple locked lips while enjoying a wild date night at Coachella 2024, where they danced together in the crowd to Jack Antonoff's and Ice Spice's sets.
The "Cruel Summer" artist then gave fans a more personal look at their romance while promoting her lead single "Fortnight" on April 19, sharing home video footage of Travis giving her a kiss on the cheek while she cooked dinner at home.
To learn more about what inspired Taylor's new album The Tortured Poets Department, grab your quill pens and read on.