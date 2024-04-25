How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Watch : Taylor Swift’s TTPD: Which Songs Are About Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & Travis Kelce!

Travis Kelce is officially enrolling in the Tortured Poets Department.

The Kansas City Chiefs player—who has been dating Taylor Swift since last summer—isn't fighting the alchemy after her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, seemingly referenced their sweet romance.

"Travis is so supportive of the entire album," a source tells E! News, "and loves that he is a part of Taylor's story."

The insider added, "He is very proud of her."

After all, the NFL player had a sneak peek at her latest work of art, which turned out to be a double album with references to her exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable," Travis shared at a sports media event in February. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

And some lyrics may seem extra familiar to the Super Bowl champ, as Taylor appeared to give him some adorable shoutouts on the songs "The Alchemy" and "So High School."