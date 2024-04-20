Taylor Swift’s New PDA Video With Travis Kelce Puts Their Alchemy on Display

Taylor Swift's love for Travis Kelce doesn't seem to be ruining her life.
The "Anti-Hero" singer gave fans a rare look inside her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs player on April 19, posting a YouTube Short set to her new song "Fortnight" from her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department.
One home movie showed Taylor cooking in the kitchen, using a wooden spoon to whip up their meal, as Travis gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Other moments reveal just how attached Taylor, 34, has become to the area around Kansas City, Mo., where she's spent time cheering on his NFL team last season. In one clip, she donned a vintage Kansas University sweatshirt by Frankie Collective, while another moment showed her swinging a pickleball paddle bearing the Kansas City Chiefs logo. She completed the look with a lavender athletic skirt, white top and pair of sunglasses.
But the couple hasn't just spent time in his neck of the woods: Travis, 34, has flown to Argentina, Australia and Singapore to watch her perform on her Eras Tour. The Grammy winner gave a nod to Travis' supportive visits in the new clip, showing footage of what appeared to be the pair taking in the sights of Singapore's iconic illuminated Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay during some downtime.
And the YouTube Short wasn't the only way Taylor celebrated her love story with Travis for The Tortured Poets Department. She also appeared to detail their chemistry in her new song "The Alchemy," which includes plenty of sports references.
"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team," she sings. "Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to be / 'Cause the sign on your heart / Said it's still reserved for me."
