Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence on Arrest Over Alleged Chair-Throwing Incident

Watch : Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges in Nashville

Morgan Wallen is taking accountability in his arrest.

Nearly two weeks after he was booked on reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges in Nashville for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's Bar, the country music star spoke out and addressed the situation.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, April 19. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

Wallen added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

The 30-year-old was taken into police custody on April 7 after officers stationed outside the bar witnessed a chair falling from above, per arrest records reviewed by local outlet WKRN. Upon investigation into the incident, authorities reportedly found surveillance footage showing Wallen "lunging an object over the roof," which stands at six stories above the street.