Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family Photos With Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed son Rocky Thirteen into their blended family in November. Here are all the adorable photos the couple has shared of their 5-month-old baby boy.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 28, 2024 11:00 AMTags
BabiesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesRocky Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gives New Glimpse of Baby Rocky on Spring Break

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all about the small things.

Namely their son Rocky, who they welcomed in November following a lengthy fertility journey. The baby boy joins their blended family consisting of Kourtney's kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—and Travis' stepdaughter Atiana, 25, son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler.

And though Kourtney and Travis' older kids often appear in their social media posts, they've been taking a more private approach when it comes to Rocky. In fact, the couple—who tied the knot in 2022—waited more than a month after Rocky's birth before sharing his first photo.

Since then, the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer have continued to give only glimpses of their son, opting to snap pictures of his tiny hands and feet.

However, that doesn't mean Kourtney is keeping her postpartum journey close to the chest. In early April, she shared a few words of wisdom to fellow moms who are also going through the transitional period.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"Your body is beautiful at all stages," the Poosh founder wrote on her Instagram Story. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then the period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

2

Noah Cyrus Fires Back at Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell Speculation

3

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Family Photos With Son Rocky

Noting that "I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," Kourtney added, "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."

To see how she and Travis have been spending their days with Rocky, keep reading.

Insatgram

All the Small Things

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a sweet kiss while holding their son Rocky Thirteen Barker, who they welcomed on Nov. 1, 2023.

Instagram

Mom Life

Travis shared a sweet look at life with their baby boy, captioning this mother-son photo on Instagram in April 2024, "I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for."

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Light It Up

The Kardashians star celebrated her 45th birthday alongside Travis and Rocky in April 2024, with the family ringing in the milestone with a firework display.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Come Fly With Me

Rocky took his first international flight when the family flew down to Australia for Travis' Blink-182 tour in March 2024.

Instagram / Travis Barker

Fell in Love at the Rock Show

The drummer's baby boy joined him behind the kit.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Take a Dip

Kourtney and baby Rocky kicked back by the pool during a tropical vacation in April 2024.

Instagram

Your Hand in Mine

Travis shared this adorable photo of Rocky and his mama on Kourtney's 45th birthday in April 2024.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer held his son during Kourtney's 45th birthday celebrations.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Rocky donned on a pair of elf boots during Christmas 2023.

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

2

Noah Cyrus Fires Back at Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell Speculation

3

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Family Photos With Son Rocky

4

Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was "Kicked Out of Show Business"

5

All the Celebrity Godparents You Didn't Know About