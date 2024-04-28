Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Family Photos With Son Rocky

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gives New Glimpse of Baby Rocky on Spring Break

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all about the small things.

Namely their son Rocky, who they welcomed in November following a lengthy fertility journey. The baby boy joins their blended family consisting of Kourtney's kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—and Travis' stepdaughter Atiana, 25, son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler.

And though Kourtney and Travis' older kids often appear in their social media posts, they've been taking a more private approach when it comes to Rocky. In fact, the couple—who tied the knot in 2022—waited more than a month after Rocky's birth before sharing his first photo.

Since then, the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer have continued to give only glimpses of their son, opting to snap pictures of his tiny hands and feet.

However, that doesn't mean Kourtney is keeping her postpartum journey close to the chest. In early April, she shared a few words of wisdom to fellow moms who are also going through the transitional period.