Serena Williams Serves Up a Shiny Winning Look at the 2024 Met Gala

It's no surprise that Serena Williams aced this red carpet.
The tennis superstar gave fans yet another outfit to love-love at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, showing off her signature winning style outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And may we say she's been training for the event?
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion—who was styled by Kesha McLeod for fashion's biggest night—took up extra space on the court, er, carpet wearing a meticulously draped metallic gown with a train that spread out to dramatic effect by Balenciaga, all in keeping with the evening's theme, "The Garden of Time." (See more stars on the Met Gala red carpet here.)
This marked Williams' most glamorous night out yet since welcoming her second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian, in August.
And following the birth, the 42-year-old—who also shares daughter Alexis Olympia, 6, with husband Alexis Ohanian—has been candid about the difficulties she's faced in her postpartum journey.
"Loving yourself is essential," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram in February, alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, cradling Adira. "I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life."
"Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect," she continued. "I love that I smell like milk—that milk sustains @adiraohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it's a change that has been well worth it. So start this week knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you."
And Williams was clearly feeling herself at the Met Gala, which we love-all to see.
