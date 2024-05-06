Serena Williams Serves Up a Shiny Winning Look at the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

It's no surprise that Serena Williams aced this red carpet.

The tennis superstar gave fans yet another outfit to love-love at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, showing off her signature winning style outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And may we say she's been training for the event?

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion—who was styled by Kesha McLeod for fashion's biggest night—took up extra space on the court, er, carpet wearing a meticulously draped metallic gown with a train that spread out to dramatic effect by Balenciaga, all in keeping with the evening's theme, "The Garden of Time." (See more stars on the Met Gala red carpet here.)

This marked Williams' most glamorous night out yet since welcoming her second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian, in August.

And following the birth, the 42-year-old—who also shares daughter Alexis Olympia, 6, with husband Alexis Ohanian—has been candid about the difficulties she's faced in her postpartum journey.