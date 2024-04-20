Matty Healy's Aunt Shares His Reaction to Taylor Swift's Album Tortured Poets Department

Matty Healy's reaction to The Tortured Poets Department has been entered into evidence.
After Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated 11th studio album—as well as a surprise anthology—on April 19, many fans have been uncovering lyrical Easter eggs that point to their short-lived romance, which sparked in spring 2023 after the "Lover" singer ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.
While Matty has not publicly spoken out about the record, his family had a sense of what The 1975 frontman is feeling amid renewed attention on his relationship with Taylor.
"Nothing surprises him anymore," his aunt Debbie Dedes told the Daily Mail shortly after TTPD's release. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
Debbie also noted that Matty has moved on romantically with model Gabbriette Bechtel, who he has been dating since September.
"He's very happy in his new relationship," she added, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."
Matty, 35, and Taylor, 34, first sparked romance rumors in 2014. However, it wasn't until nearly a decade later when they stepped out together, with Matty even joining her Eras Tour opening act Phoebe Bridgers on stage.
Songs in TTPD that seemingly alluded to Matty and their brief fling included lead single "Fortnight," in which Taylor—who is now dating Travis Kelce—sang about a "temporary" romance.
"And I love you, it's ruining my life," the lyrics teased. "I touched you, for only a fortnight."
Meanwhile, the album's title track mentioned a typewriter, which Matty once noted he likes to use when writing music. "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," Taylor cooed, appearing to reference Matty's 2013 single and his love of the "See You Again" artist. "I scratch your head, you fall asleep / Like a tattooed golden retriever."
And in the bonus track "The Black Dog," the lyrics referenced The Starting Line, a pop-punk band Matty has a known penchant for.
"In The Black Dog, when someone plays The Starting Line / And you jump up, but she's too young to know this song," the Grammy winner sang in a seeming nod to Matty's new relationship. "That was intertwined in the magic fabric of our dreaming / Old habits die screaming."
