Matty Healy's Aunt Shares His Reaction to Taylor Swift's Album Tortured Poets Department

Watch : Taylor Swift’s TTPD: Which Songs Are About Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & Travis Kelce!

Matty Healy's reaction to The Tortured Poets Department has been entered into evidence.

After Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipated 11th studio album—as well as a surprise anthology—on April 19, many fans have been uncovering lyrical Easter eggs that point to their short-lived romance, which sparked in spring 2023 after the "Lover" singer ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

While Matty has not publicly spoken out about the record, his family had a sense of what The 1975 frontman is feeling amid renewed attention on his relationship with Taylor.

"Nothing surprises him anymore," his aunt Debbie Dedes told the Daily Mail shortly after TTPD's release. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."

Debbie also noted that Matty has moved on romantically with model Gabbriette Bechtel, who he has been dating since September.

"He's very happy in his new relationship," she added, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."