Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner and More Stars' First Met Gala Appearances Are a Blast From the Past

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Reveals Why She’s Returning After Skipping the Last 5 Years! (Exclusive)

You never forget your first time...at the Met Gala.

Just ask Billie Eilish, who made her debut at the annual star-studded fashion event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2021.

"It's nuts," the singer, who turned heads at the event with a Marilyn Monroe-like blonde hairstyle and strapless peach Oscar de la Renta gown, said on the Howard Stern Show that December. "It's famous people famous people-ing."

When you get so many celebs together showcasing extraordinary fashion styles, it's not easy to stand out. "Everybody's just embarrassed and insecure about what they're doing and saying," Billie said. "It was amazing though. It just was beautiful in there."

But her favorite part is the lack of fangirling. "What's nice about other people that are in the same kind of world that you're in," she explained, "is they're not getting their phone out and shoving it in your face because they don't want that themselves and that is really relieving."

Billie did go on to attend the two subsequent Met Galas and even snuck in an epic bathroom selfie with fellow celebs at the 2023 event.