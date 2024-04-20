The Best Tarot Card Decks for Beginners & Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I was in 7th grade I saw my first tarot deck. My best friend Lisa (hi, Lisa!) snuck her cards into Girl Scouts and ever since then, I've been fascinated with their readings (of course I was also into skincare and astrology, but that's for another day). But, as I've learned over the years, you can never have too many decks and you can use different designs for different kinds of questions. So, whether you're a beginner or a pro with tarot decks, I've compiled a round up of the best tarot cards that make a great addition to any collection. But, if you're not sure why you'd need them or how to choose the right deck, I've answered those questions for you, so read on.

What Are Tarot Cards?

Every tarot card deck is made up of 78 cards, divided into 22 Major Arcana (which represent the big life lessons) and 56 Minor Arcana cards (divided into suits that focus on more day-to-day elements).

What Are Tarot Cards Used For?

Typically, a tarot reading usually focuses on a specific question, it could be about love, work, health, etc. The cards may not give you a definitive answer, but can help guide you through your issue and see where blocks might occur. Learning to give yourself a tarot reading can be helpful for self-discovery and giving you a different perspective on things happening in your life.

How Do I Choose the Right Tarot Deck?

There's no "right way" to choose a tarot deck. If you're a beginner, you might want to choose a deck that has a guidebook or instructions to help you get to know the deck. Other than that, it's important to pick cards with images that resonate with you. Some have classic designs, some are more modern, others are more literal, and some come with chakra stones and card stands to get you started.

Keep on scrolling to find the best tarot card decks that are great for novices, seasoned pros, and more. There are all kinds of styles and designs, from classical to modern, and even one designed for kids, so find the one you like and start your reading today.