The Best Tarot Card Decks for Beginners & Beyond

When I was in 7th grade I saw my first tarot deck. My best friend Lisa (hi, Lisa!) snuck her cards into Girl Scouts and ever since then, I've been fascinated with their readings (of course I was also into skincare and astrology, but that's for another day). But, as I've learned over the years, you can never have too many decks and you can use different designs for different kinds of questions. So, whether you're a beginner or a pro with tarot decks, I've compiled a round up of the best tarot cards that make a great addition to any collection. But, if you're not sure why you'd need them or how to choose the right deck, I've answered those questions for you, so read on.
What Are Tarot Cards?
Every tarot card deck is made up of 78 cards, divided into 22 Major Arcana (which represent the big life lessons) and 56 Minor Arcana cards (divided into suits that focus on more day-to-day elements).
What Are Tarot Cards Used For?
Typically, a tarot reading usually focuses on a specific question, it could be about love, work, health, etc. The cards may not give you a definitive answer, but can help guide you through your issue and see where blocks might occur. Learning to give yourself a tarot reading can be helpful for self-discovery and giving you a different perspective on things happening in your life.
How Do I Choose the Right Tarot Deck?
There's no "right way" to choose a tarot deck. If you're a beginner, you might want to choose a deck that has a guidebook or instructions to help you get to know the deck. Other than that, it's important to pick cards with images that resonate with you. Some have classic designs, some are more modern, others are more literal, and some come with chakra stones and card stands to get you started.
Keep on scrolling to find the best tarot card decks that are great for novices, seasoned pros, and more. There are all kinds of styles and designs, from classical to modern, and even one designed for kids, so find the one you like and start your reading today.
King's palace Classic Rider Waite Tarot Cards for Beginners
If you're a tarot card beginner, this deck is a solid pick. That's because each of the 78 cards features explanations on them, including elements and symbols, signs, planets, numerology, and more. They also come with a guide book and carrying bag, and feature the classic Rider-Waite illustrations.
Smith-Waite Tarot Borderless Edition
Created in 1909, the illustrations in this deck are considered classics when it comes to tarot cards. This edition features a borderless version (which looks a little nicer IMO), comes with a guide book, and some reviewers report that they had an instant connection with these cards.
SUGEYA Black Tarot Deck Gift Set
For those looking for more than tarot cards, this set is a great option. It includes beautiful black and gold cards, a guide book, velvet carrying bag, card holder stands, color-coded chakra stones, a divination tablecloth, bells, and more. Plus, reviewers report that it's a perfect gift and very beginner-friendly.
The Modern Witch Tarot Deck
With a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from over 21,000 Amazon reviewers, this tarot deck is a popular option.The imagery on the cards have been updated in a modern context, and include a mix of tarot and witchcraft. One reviewer raved, "No matter how many tarot decks I have, this one is my go to. It's stunning and I love the interpretations. Just beautiful, feminine and inclusive."
Taylor Tarot - Digital Download
This tarot deck is Taylor-made for music fans. Upon purchase you get an immediate download link, so you have to print the cards out yourself. Plus, it comes with a guide book, including card meanings and related song lyrics.
The Eras Tarot
This Eras Tarot deck with Swift-ly become your go-to deck. Unlike the last cards, these ones are already printed out, and each one has been assigned to a song and image. As the description notes, you can take karma into your own hands with this deck.
The Wandering Star Tarot: An 80-Card Deck & Guidebook
The vibrant colors and images of this tarot deck will immediately draw you in. Each card features keywords woven into the design, which one reviewer noted, "The keywords immediately helping to interpret the reading is great for the beginning and seasoned user," and it comes with a guide book full of hopeful messages, quotes, and spreads.
Aleister Crowley Thoth Tarot Deck
Designed by famed occultist Aleister Crowley (painted by Lady Frieda Harris), the Thoth Tarot Deck is another classic, and packed with imagery and symbolism. This user reported, " Even if you are only minimally competent in tarot reading, it will offer you clarity. Whether you are wise enough to follow the advice given is up to you."
Wyspell Classic Tarot Cards with Guide Book
Featuring a beautiful black and gold foil design, this tarot deck has an elegant design that's great for beginners and seasoned pros. It includes a box and guide book, and this fan noted, "The colours are wonderful, the small details like finishings and gilding are spectacular, and the included guidebook is a great little compact resource for those just starting out."
The Robin Wood Tarot
Including natural imagery that's great for pagans and non-pagans alike, the Robin Wood Tarot deck might become your new favorite. Reviewers report that they're easy to shuffle and read, and reviewers note that it's great for novices and professionals alike.
Mystic Mondays Tarot: A Deck for the Modern Mystic
Bright artwork, gorgeous pops of color, and modern imagery immediately draw you into this tarot deck. Each card is designed for positivity and good vibes and reviewers report that they love the energy of the deck.
True Heart Intuitive Tarot, Guidebook And Deck
If you're a fan of the movie The Craft, then you may enjoy this deck by Rachel True, a lifelong occultist who was in the film. Each card features a multicultural aesthetic, and was designed and illustrated by artist Stephanie Singleton. It includes a detailed guide book and reviewers love their fresh perspectives in the imagery.
The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck and Guidebook (Official Keepsake Box Set)
With imagery rich with symbolism of the natural world and animal kingdom, the Wild Unknown Tarot deck is backed by over 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews. One fan raved, " I really love the booklet that explains everything you should know in very simple verbiage but the cards themselves are pieces of art."
Tarot for Kids
Tarot cards are for everyone, and this set is specifically designed for kids 8+ to enjoy. It's based on the traditional Rider-Waite-Smith imagery (with some updating that's kid-friendly), and includes a guide book with a brief history of tarot, the meanings of the cards, and how to perform readings. Reviewers report that it's perfect for young learners.
