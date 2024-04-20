Get Your Activewear Essentials for Less at Kohl’s, Including Sales on Nike, Adidas, Champions & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I'm shopping for activewear, there are a few criteria I'm looking for. I know that I'm going to sweat (a lot) when I work out, so I want my clothes to hold up to lots of washing, make me feel good, and, of course, not cost full price. So I'm always scouring the Internet for any deals and steals. Luckily, I didn't have to look far this Saturday because Kohl's has some killer price tags on top brands like adidas, Nike, Champion, and more. Plus, you can take an extra 15% off certain styles with code GOSHOP15 at checkout until April 21.
There's everything you could need – soft and cozy sweatpants and sweatshirts, trendy unitards, water-resistant windbreakers, and more. And whether you're hitting the gym or just cruising on the couch, you can do it in style (without breaking the bank). Kohl's also has a wide selection for the whole family, so you can pick up something for everyone.
Channel that new spring energy and start moving with these great activewear deals at Kohl's. Your closet will thank you (and so will your wallet).
Women's Tek Gear Stretch Fleece Cinched-Waist Top
Use code GOSHOP15 to score this soft, fleece top for just $8. It features a cinched-waist design and goes perfectly with your favorite leggings.
Women's adidas Train Essentials Racerback Tank Top
The spring and summer were made for tank tops. Stock up with this adidas tank with a racerback design. It's available in black or pink and will keep you cool and dry no matter how hot it gets.
Women's Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Fleece Sweatpants
Available in 7 colors, you might need to get more than one of these soft sweatpants. There's pockets, a cinched waist and cuffs, and reviewers rave about how comfortable they are.
Women's Nike One Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Featuring a graphic print, a hidden waist pocket, and a high-rise design, these leggings are perfect for running on the treadmill or just running for coffee. And, at this price, how could you resist?
Women's Nike Essential Repel Woven Jacket
This water-resistant windbreaker from Nike comes in black, white, and green, and features front and back vents for breathability. Reviewers report that it's the perfect spring coat and the hood is an extra nice feature.
Women's adidas Pacer Essentials Knit High-Rise Shorts
Available in sizes XX-Small to XX-Large and 5 colorways, these high-rise shorts are made for moving. They have a wide waistband for support and side slits for extra mobility, great for hitting the gym, the beach, or your couch.
Juniors' SO Sporty Seamed Unitard
Don't forget to use code GOSHOP15 to score this trendy unitard for just $29. It's perfect for layering or wearing solo and comes in blue or black.
Women's FLX Solace Short Sleeve Top
Just enter code GOSHOP15 at checkout to get this short sleeve top for only $29. Featuring sewn-rolled cuffs and a soft, relaxed fit, it pairs perfectly with your fav leggings or biker shorts.
Juniors' SO Sporty Crossover Skater Mini Dress
This trendy mini dress could be yours for $29, just remember to use code GOSHOP15 at checkout. It's available in 4 colors, includes a pocket, and features a super cute skater design.
Women's Tek Gear Cargo Shirt
Use code GOSHOP15 to grab this shirt for $29. With capped sleeves, front pockets, a trendy cropped design, and a bungee cord hem, it's great for throwing on over your sweaty gym clothes (or over any clothes, TBH). Get it in 4 colorways.
Women's Champion Powerblend Hoodie
Nothing beats a soft, comfy hoodie like this one from Champion. It's available in 8 colors and sizing from X-Small to XX-Large, plus a loose fit design. Slip it on for a workout or just hanging around the house, and you're good to go.
