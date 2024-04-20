Get Your Activewear Essentials for Less at Kohl’s, Including Sales on Nike, Adidas, Champions & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I'm shopping for activewear, there are a few criteria I'm looking for. I know that I'm going to sweat (a lot) when I work out, so I want my clothes to hold up to lots of washing, make me feel good, and, of course, not cost full price. So I'm always scouring the Internet for any deals and steals. Luckily, I didn't have to look far this Saturday because Kohl's has some killer price tags on top brands like adidas, Nike, Champion, and more. Plus, you can take an extra 15% off certain styles with code GOSHOP15 at checkout until April 21.

There's everything you could need – soft and cozy sweatpants and sweatshirts, trendy unitards, water-resistant windbreakers, and more. And whether you're hitting the gym or just cruising on the couch, you can do it in style (without breaking the bank). Kohl's also has a wide selection for the whole family, so you can pick up something for everyone.

Channel that new spring energy and start moving with these great activewear deals at Kohl's. Your closet will thank you (and so will your wallet).