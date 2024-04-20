Save an Extra 25% on Abercrombie & Fitch’s Chic & Stylish Activewear, with Tees & Tanks as Low as $25

Soft and luxe, you'll love the leggings, tanks, onesies, and more from A&F's active line. Save an extra 15% when you sign up for their member program (which is free, by the way).

When it comes to working out, I want to look and feel good, so the clothes I wear are important. But, finding affordable activewear isn't always easy. That's why I'm so excited for Abercrombie & Fitch's latest sale, which includes 25% off their YPB (Your Personal Best) activewear line. And, if you sign up to be a myAbercrombie member (which is free), you get an extra 15% off – I've done the math below to show you the potential discount. 

If you're not familiar with A&F's active line, then pull up a seat. They have cozy sweatshirts, buttery soft leggings, trendy tennis dresses, and more, that feel so much more expensive. I own a few pieces and they always elevate my fit. Not only that, the colors are so rich and they include a variety of sizes and lengths (short, regular, long). 

Now all you have to do is start scrolling and clicking for the best deals on Abercrombie & Fitch's activewear. But don't wait, bestsellers are going fast and these deals won't last long. Start adding to cart STAT.

YPB sculptLUX Mini Dress

Tennis-core is very trendy right now and so is this mini dress. It's available in 11 colors, includes built-in shorts with a pocket and adjustable straps, plus it's stretchy and form-fitting. Sign up to be a myAbercrombie member and it's just $51.

$80
$51
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB neoKNIT Unlined Mini Skirt

Available in sand, gray, and black, you'll want this mini skirt in every color. It's made of A&F's neoKNIT active fabric that is so soft and luxe, plus there's pockets. Reviewers rave that it's not too short and looks great with sneakers. 

$40
$25.50
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Hybrid Flyaway Onesie

Smoothing and sculpting, this onesie is great for working out, lounging on the couch, or layering with a cute jacket for brunch. It's available in 7 colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large, and includes pockets and a trendy square neckline. Reviewers love the padding in the bust, the built-in compression shorts, and the adjustable straps.

$90
$57.38
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank

Get this squareneck tank and matching scrunchie for just $28 (when you sign up for myAbercrombie). It's supportive and sculpting, and comes in 8 bright colors. 

$45
$28.69
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK Lined Pleated Skirt

Complete with built-in shorts and a pocket, this trendy pleated skirt is perfect for the tennis court or just looking cute on the sidelines. It's available in 5 colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large, and reviewers with curves report that it's very flattering.

$60
$38.25
Abercrombie & Fitch
YPB Active Cotton-Blend Legging-Friendly Easy Tee

With a legging-friendly length and soft, cotton-blend fabric, this t-shirt might just be perfect. This bestseller is going fast and reviewers report that it's not too oversized and fits just right.

$40
$25.50
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX One-Shoulder Strappy-Back Slim Tank

This one-shoulder tank features a cropped length and A&F's soft and sculpting fabric, which makes it supportive and eye-catching. There's a unique asymmetrical neckline, a strappy back, and removable pads. Reviewers rave that it's the perfect mix of cute and comfy.

$50
$31.88
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Legging

Whether you're hitting the gym or the couch, you'll want to wear these leggings. They're soft, squat-proof and available in 6 colors, in sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large. Get them in a short, regular, or long length, and their sweat-wicking and stretchy material will do the rest.

$65
$41.44
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB neoKNIT MAX Half-Zip

Super soft and breathable, you'll feel so good when you put on this half-zip pullover. It features a relaxed fit, cropped design, and comes in 4 colors, with sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large. You can wear it casually or dress it up in a snap.

$80
$51
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK Jogger

These drapey, high-rise joggers are my go-to pants. They're so lightweight and perfect for warmer temps, I wear them almost every day. And when you sign up for myAbercrombie, you can get them for just $51.

$80
$51
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB sculptLUX Polo Tank

Get this bestselling tank for just $28 when you sign up for myAbercrombie. It's sculpting, features a cropped design, and feels compressive without being restrictive. This fan raved, "The zipper is aesthetically cute, but also great for choosing how much coverage you want that day."

$45
$28.69
Abercrombie & Fitch

