Save an Extra 25% on Abercrombie & Fitch’s Chic & Stylish Activewear, with Tees & Tanks as Low as $25

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to working out, I want to look and feel good, so the clothes I wear are important. But, finding affordable activewear isn't always easy. That's why I'm so excited for Abercrombie & Fitch's latest sale, which includes 25% off their YPB (Your Personal Best) activewear line. And, if you sign up to be a myAbercrombie member (which is free), you get an extra 15% off – I've done the math below to show you the potential discount.
If you're not familiar with A&F's active line, then pull up a seat. They have cozy sweatshirts, buttery soft leggings, trendy tennis dresses, and more, that feel so much more expensive. I own a few pieces and they always elevate my fit. Not only that, the colors are so rich and they include a variety of sizes and lengths (short, regular, long).
Now all you have to do is start scrolling and clicking for the best deals on Abercrombie & Fitch's activewear. But don't wait, bestsellers are going fast and these deals won't last long. Start adding to cart STAT.
YPB sculptLUX Mini Dress
Tennis-core is very trendy right now and so is this mini dress. It's available in 11 colors, includes built-in shorts with a pocket and adjustable straps, plus it's stretchy and form-fitting. Sign up to be a myAbercrombie member and it's just $51.
YPB neoKNIT Unlined Mini Skirt
Available in sand, gray, and black, you'll want this mini skirt in every color. It's made of A&F's neoKNIT active fabric that is so soft and luxe, plus there's pockets. Reviewers rave that it's not too short and looks great with sneakers.
YPB sculptLUX Hybrid Flyaway Onesie
Smoothing and sculpting, this onesie is great for working out, lounging on the couch, or layering with a cute jacket for brunch. It's available in 7 colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large, and includes pockets and a trendy square neckline. Reviewers love the padding in the bust, the built-in compression shorts, and the adjustable straps.
YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim Tank
Get this squareneck tank and matching scrunchie for just $28 (when you sign up for myAbercrombie). It's supportive and sculpting, and comes in 8 bright colors.
YPB motionTEK Lined Pleated Skirt
Complete with built-in shorts and a pocket, this trendy pleated skirt is perfect for the tennis court or just looking cute on the sidelines. It's available in 5 colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large, and reviewers with curves report that it's very flattering.
YPB Active Cotton-Blend Legging-Friendly Easy Tee
With a legging-friendly length and soft, cotton-blend fabric, this t-shirt might just be perfect. This bestseller is going fast and reviewers report that it's not too oversized and fits just right.
YPB sculptLUX One-Shoulder Strappy-Back Slim Tank
This one-shoulder tank features a cropped length and A&F's soft and sculpting fabric, which makes it supportive and eye-catching. There's a unique asymmetrical neckline, a strappy back, and removable pads. Reviewers rave that it's the perfect mix of cute and comfy.
YPB sculptLUX 7/8-Length Legging
Whether you're hitting the gym or the couch, you'll want to wear these leggings. They're soft, squat-proof and available in 6 colors, in sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large. Get them in a short, regular, or long length, and their sweat-wicking and stretchy material will do the rest.
YPB neoKNIT MAX Half-Zip
Super soft and breathable, you'll feel so good when you put on this half-zip pullover. It features a relaxed fit, cropped design, and comes in 4 colors, with sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large. You can wear it casually or dress it up in a snap.
YPB motionTEK Jogger
These drapey, high-rise joggers are my go-to pants. They're so lightweight and perfect for warmer temps, I wear them almost every day. And when you sign up for myAbercrombie, you can get them for just $51.
YPB sculptLUX Polo Tank
Get this bestselling tank for just $28 when you sign up for myAbercrombie. It's sculpting, features a cropped design, and feels compressive without being restrictive. This fan raved, "The zipper is aesthetically cute, but also great for choosing how much coverage you want that day."
Check out these cheap fitness products that actually work (and reviewers love them).