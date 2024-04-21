Elevate Your Wardrobe With the Top 24 Trending Amazon Styles Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking to elevate your style without splurging or enduring lengthy shipping times? Amazon has a plethora of affordable options with lightning-fast Prime Shipping, ensuring you can look and feel like a fashionista in no time. However, navigating through Amazon's vast selection can be daunting with endless choices to sift through.
That's where E! Shopping Editors come in. Our roundup of the top trending styles right now streamlines your shopping experience, making it easier than ever to find the perfect pieces to complement your wardrobe. Whether you're seeking chic basics or statement-making accessories, here are the fashion-forward looks you've been dreaming of.
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
Elevate your everyday style with these trousers, which I have in two colors. Crafted with comfort and versatility in mind, these trousers are perfect for both casual and dressy occasions. The wide-leg design offers a relaxed fit while still maintaining a chic silhouette.
These pants are available in 31 colors and have 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're available in standard, short, and tall lengths.
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Step into comfort and style with some timeless sneakers. Thanks to Skechers' renowned comfort technology, including memory foam insoles and flexible outsoles, these shoes provide all-day support and cushioning.
Amazon has 33 colors and patterns to choose from. Shoppers gave these shoes 27,900+ 5-star amazon reviews.
Casly Lamiit Mock Neck Tank Top and Cropped Wide Leg Pants
The mock neck top adds a touch of refinement to your wardrobe, while the wide-leg pants offer a flattering silhouette that elongates the legs. Perfect for both casual outings and dressed up events, this set effortlessly combines style and versatility for a chic look every time.
Amazon has 24 versatile colorways to choose from.
Trendy Queen Casual Summer Onesie
You just found a perfect layering piece for any occasion. Wear it over tank tops, t-shirts, bralettes, or even swimwear for effortless layering options that you can transition from day to night.
Amazon has this jumpsuit in 20 colors. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Pillow Slippers
These slides' cushioned soles and a non-slip design provide support and stability. The lightweight construction ensures all-day comfort, while the sleek and versatile design pairs effortlessly with any outfit.
Shoppers gave these slides 33,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 colors to choose from.
The Gym People High Waist Yoga Shorts With Deep Pockets
Experience comfort and confidence every time you rock these shorts. They have a high-rise waistband designed to provide tummy control and support during workouts. They're made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry during intense exercise sessions. Plus, they have pockets.
You can choose from 27 colorways. These shorts have 20,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Women?s V Neck Tank Top
This tank's button-down front adds a touch of charm and versatility, allowing you to adjust the neckline as desired. Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, this tank top is a versatile staple.
Amazon has 28 colorways. Shoppers gave these button-down tank tops 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses
Whether you're lounging by the pool or strolling through the city, these oversized sunglasses add a touch of sophistication to any look.
Choose from 11 colorways. These sunglasses have 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up
Complete your beach look with a lightweight, breathable cover-up. The pullover style and loose fit provide comfort and ease of wear, while the V-neckline adds a touch of elegance.
You can choose from 22 colors and patterns.
Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Tank Top
Whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual, this silky camisole exudes effortless elegance.
Shoppers gave this top 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are tons of colorways to choose from.
BMJL Women's High Waisted Bikini Set
Whether you're lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach, this flattering, high-waisted bikini is sure to turn heads.
If you adore this bikini, there are 26 colorways to choose from.
Pander Cross Body Fanny Pack
This sleek and stylish accessory combines functionality with fashion. With multiple compartments, it keeps your essentials organized and easily accessible while on the go.
You can get this versatile bag in 13 colors. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Casual Loose High Waist Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
These linen pants deliver a luxurious feel and a flattering fit. The drawstring waist allows for adjustable comfort, while the wide-leg design exudes effortless chicness.
These palazzo pants are available in 16 colorways.
LouKeith Tennis Skirt
This skirt is perfect for workouts or casual wear. Its lightweight and breathable fabric ensure comfort during intense exercise sessions, while the built-in shorts provide coverage and support.
Sizes range from XS-3X. Shoppers gave this skirt 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 42 colors and patterns.
Voenxe Seamless Women Underwear Thongs 5 Pack
Made from high-quality, seamless fabric, these thongs offer a smooth, invisible fit under any outfit. The breathable material ensures all-day comfort, while the stretchy waistband provides a secure fit without digging in.
These sets come in 9 color combinations and they have 49,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses
Amp up your accessory game with these chic and practical sunglasses, which come in 5 colors.
Vichyie Cutout Long Sleeve Top
The relaxed fit and trendy cut-out design make this top perfect for casual outings or dressing up. It comes in 35 colors.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Women's Mid-Rise Slim Fit Capris (Available in Plus Size)
These jeans offer a flattering fit that hugs your curves in all the right places. With a mid-rise waist and slim fit, they create a sleek silhouette for any occasion.
Amazon has 8 colorways to choose from with plus size options as well. Shoppers gave these jeans 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2
Discover the ultimate basics with Amazon Essentials Standard Slim-Fit Tanks, which I have in several colors. Featuring a slim-fit design and a range of classic colors, they are perfect for layering or wearing solo.
These top-selling tank tops have 44,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
These pants come in 7 classic colors with standard, short, and long lengths to choose from. Shoppers gave this style 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker
Whether you're hitting the gym or running errands, these lightweight and supportive sneakers are a perfect choice for all-day wear. Designed for maximum comfort, they have innovative 5GEN midsole cushioning to absorb impact with every step. The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable, while the flexible rubber sole provides traction and stability.
Amazon has these sneakers in 26 colors. Shoppers gave them 64,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chrleisure Leggings With Pockets- 3 Pack
These leggings have convenient side pockets, perfect for storing your essentials on the go. They have a comfortable and supportive fit for any workout.
There are 19 colorways to choose from. Shoppers gave these leggings 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Comfort Colors Adult Short Sleeve Tee
Stock up on this wardrobe staple. It has a relaxed fit that's perfect for everyday wear. With a wide range of vibrant colors to choose from, it's easy to find the perfect shade to complement your style.
Shoppers can get this shirt in sizes ranging from small-4X. It has 18,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Athmile Womens Oversized T Shirt
This shirt is the epitome of carefree style and comfort. Featuring a classic crewneck design and a range of chic colors, it's perfect for layering or wearing solo.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
