Inside Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery's Winning Romance

WNBA first pick draft Caitlin Clark has found herself the biggest cheerleader in her boyfriend—and fellow former Iowa basketball player—Connor McCaffery. Get the details on their romance.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 19, 2024 8:59 PMTags
SportsCouplesBasketballCelebrities
Watch: Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Is Sparking Outrage

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery are a match made on the basketball court.

After all, not only did the couple play for the University of Iowa, but they've each expanded their passion for the sport into a career.

On April 15, Caitlin—who holds the NCAA record for overall top scorer in Division I basketball—was named the WNBA's first draft pick, signing a four-year contract with the Indiana Fever.

"This is a dream come true," she said in her first press conference with the team. "I can't think of a better place for myself to start my career, a place that loves basketball, supports women's basketball and an organization that really does things the right way and has a championship pedigree." 

Meanwhile, Connor—who graduated last year with the second best assist-to-turnover ratio in NCAA history—is now working as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers with goals to eventually become a coach. 

"It's kind of all-hands on deck," he shared in a 2023 interview with the Des Moines Register, "whatever you're asked to do, be ready to do it."

photos
Stars Playing Basketball

And while he acknowledges that it is an "entry-level job," Connor, 25, said he understands the importance of patience and hard work.

"It's a way in," he explained, "You've got to work hard and work your way up."

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Shades Kim Kardashian on TTPD’s “thanK you aIMee”

2

Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Seen During Rare Outing

3

Taylor Swift's TTPD: Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy Lyrics Decoded

But when he's not help train Pacers, Connor is acting as Caitlin's biggest cheerleader.

"With all that you've already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self," he wrote to Caitlin in a January Instagram post celebrating her 22nd birthday. "I admire you in every way and I love you."

So, how did their love story begin? Keep reading to find out.

Instagram

Instagram Official

WNBA's Caitlin Clark went public with Connor McCaffery, a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers and fellow University of Iowa alum, in August 2023.

She captioned a photo of the pair snuggling on a boat, "Best end to summer."

Instagram

Feeling 22

Connor penned a sweet tribute in honor of Caitlin's golden birthday on Jan. 22, 2024.

"Wish I was there to celebrate with you - you deserve the best day," he captioned photos of the duo on Instagram. "With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you."

Instagram

Biggest Fan

Teasing Connor for "acting" like a Taylor Swift fan, Caitlin replied in the comments section of his birthday tribute, "I will let this slide hehe."

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

On the Sidelines

Connor was in the stands during Caitlin's record-breaking game against the Michigan Wolverines in February 2024.

Instagram

Keeping Score

After Caitlin became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, Conor wrote on his Instagram Story that he was "so proud.”

Referencing the basketballer's jersey number, he added, "Love you 22."

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cheer Squad

Connor also had nothing but love for Caitlin after her game against the LSU Tigers in April 2024, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "She was special tonight."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Shades Kim Kardashian on TTPD’s “thanK you aIMee”

2

Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Seen During Rare Outing

3

Taylor Swift's TTPD: Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy Lyrics Decoded

4

All the Nods to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance in TTPD

5

Emma Stone's Role on Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Revealed