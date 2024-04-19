Inside Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery's Winning Romance

Watch : Why Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Is Sparking Outrage

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery are a match made on the basketball court.

After all, not only did the couple play for the University of Iowa, but they've each expanded their passion for the sport into a career.

On April 15, Caitlin—who holds the NCAA record for overall top scorer in Division I basketball—was named the WNBA's first draft pick, signing a four-year contract with the Indiana Fever.

"This is a dream come true," she said in her first press conference with the team. "I can't think of a better place for myself to start my career, a place that loves basketball, supports women's basketball and an organization that really does things the right way and has a championship pedigree."

Meanwhile, Connor—who graduated last year with the second best assist-to-turnover ratio in NCAA history—is now working as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers with goals to eventually become a coach.

"It's kind of all-hands on deck," he shared in a 2023 interview with the Des Moines Register, "whatever you're asked to do, be ready to do it."