Emma Stone's Role in Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Song "Florida!!!" Revealed

It's cool—that's what fans tell 'em about Taylor Swift's new album.
And it seems like there are no rules as to who she can invite to collaborate. So why wouldn't Taylor ask Emma Stone to be a part of The Tortured Poets Department?
In fact, the Oscar winner helped write the track "Florida!!!," also featuring Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine, E! News can confirm.
Fans can picture it after all these days, too because Emma and Taylor have been friends for more than a decade—with them meeting at Hollywood Life's Young Hollywood Awards in 2008.
"I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear," the La La Land star recalled to MTV News in 2010. "And then we started talking and hanging out."
Since then, the BFFs have continued to hang out and support one another—cheering each other on at award shows and attending each other's concerts and movie premieres. There's even speculation that Taylor' song "When Emma Falls in Love" is a nod to the actress.
And when Emma won the Oscar for Poor Things and said to her daughter in her acceptance speech that she loves her "bigger than the whole sky," some wondered if she was borrowing a lyric from Taylor's song of the same name.
"Florida!!!" is one of the 31 tracks Taylor released on the double album The Tortured Poets Department April 19. And if you're wondering about the inspiration behind the song, she did speak now and offer some answers.
"I think I was coming up with this idea of, like, what happens when your life doesn't fit, or your choices you've made catch up to you and you're surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment," the singer recently told iHeart, "and circumstances did not lead you to where you thought you would be, and you just want to escape from everything you've ever known? Is there a place you could go?"
"I'm always watching, like, Dateline," she continued. "People have these crimes that they commit, where they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in. And I think when you go through a heartbreak, there's a part of you that thinks, 'I want a new name. I want a new life. I don't want anyone to know where I've been or know me at all.' And so that was the jumping off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? Florida."
