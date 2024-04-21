Step Into the Future of Self-Tanning With Paris Hilton x Tan-Luxe's Exclusive Collaboration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
She's an icon, she's a legend, and she will always be the moment. Paris Hilton is forever the Hollywood it-girl, from setting fashion trends to creating iconic catchphrases to always having perfectly tanned, golden skin. When it comes to flawless tans, we know we can fully trust Paris to give us nothing but the best recommendations, and that's why we're so excited about her new collaboration with fan-fave self-tanning brand Tan Luxe.
This marks Tan-Luxe's first-ever celebrity collaboration, and the limited-edition kit includes a revolutionary self-tan mist and luxe tanning mitt that will give you a professional-grade spray tan at home. The transformative formula works in as little as one hour to deliver glowing, summer-vacay skin while also hydrating & hydrating skin. According to Paris, "I've been spray-tanning for over 20 years, and I've tried every formula on the market to perfect my glow." Her final verdict when it comes to the best tanning solution out there? "I knew I'd found my match when I tried Tan-Luxe's clear formulas. They were a total game-changer to me, and felt like my tanning routine had stepped into the future!"
Long story short, if we had to describe this new self-tanning kit in one phrase, it would be, "That's hot."
THE FUTURE - Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist & Luxe Tanning Mitt
Sliv your best life with this ultra-lightweight self-tan mist that delivers a totally flawless & customizable finish, from a sun-kissed glow to a deep bronze, in as little as one hour. The formula uses Triple Tan+ Technology that penetrates deeper, develops faster, and lasts longer, and it's also packed with super hydrating skincare ingredients. Oh, and the exclusive Pink Sands scent with notes of cassis, violet & white leather is simply to die for.
Paris Says: "I feel my best with a glow and that's why I've partnered with Tan-Luxe to create the easiest-to-use, longest-lasting, and most hydrating tan ever."
THE FACE - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
These bestselling Illuminating Self-Tan Drops will give your face an effortless, customized tan while leaving a hydrated, radiant finish. They seamlessly work into your skincare routine, meaning there are no extra steps, and they're formulated with nourishing ingredients like raspberry seed oil, vitamin E & aloe vera. The drops pair wonderfully with THE BODY - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops.
Shoppers Say: "So i tan my body but my face is pale like casper the friendly ghost. I put three drops in with a face serum on my face and woke up with an amazing glow. No tan line under face and no weird orange color. I will use this forever. Got so many compliments today on my first day. So yes this is amazing. My face is oily and does break out. This didnt bother it. Try this out. You will love it."
THE GRADUAL - Illuminating Tanning Lotion
Made with hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, raspberry seed oil & cellutone complex, the Illuminating Tanning Lotion will deliver a natural, buildable glow. It's perfect for self-tanning beginners & experts alike, as it applies like your daily moisturizer and leaves a gradual tan that's subtly radiant.
Shoppers Say: "I have never used a tanning lotion before, out of fear that it would create an unnatural looking tan. I was so impressed by the Gradual. I applied the lotion and within a couple of hours I noticed a big difference. The tan on my legs was golden and absolutely beautiful. I did not have any streaks left behind and the tans color was the perfect light brown.I was impressed with how long the tan lasted as well. It did not fade for at least a week and when it did there were no obvious marks left behind, and I could simply reapply."
Express Water - Hydrating Self-Tan Water
If you're looking for fast results that don't sacrifice quality, the Hydrating Self-Tan Water will let you have your cake & eat it, too. It's packed with skincare ingredients like vitamin C, beta glucan, hyaluronic acid & vitamin B5, and it gives you a long-lasting tan in as little as 30 minutes, according to the brand. You can also get it as a mousse if you prefer direct application.
Shoppers Say: "Normally I research any self tanner I buy for like 10 hours- but I was aboit to leave for a beach vacation and needed something that would give me a glow fast. I bought this on a whim and WOW Im so glad I did! The color is beautiful, its easy to apply, smells great (and no self tanner smell that ive noticed), moisturizing, and it lasts for almost a week and never gets patchy! Honestly couldnt ask for anything better. Its kinda pricey, but a little goes a long way so it feels worth it to me!"
Super Gloss Instant Bronzing Face Drops with SPF 30
Achieve a stunning self-tan and sun protection at the same time with the Instant Bronzing Face Drops. It's infused with hyaluronic acid and squalane to help seal hydration & plump your skin, and it delivers customizable coverage so you can easily achieve your perfect glow.
Shoppers Say: "I am seriously in love with this product. The consistency is smooth and not at all oily. Goes on the skin very nicely and sits nicely as well. Gives me a perfect sunkissed glow. Does not seem to interfere with my makeup at all either. Whether I am wearing a full face or just a little makeup, I look great and feel great every time. Have gotten loads of compliments as well."
