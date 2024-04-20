Run to Lululemon's We Made Too Much to Get a $106 Dress for $39, $58 Bra for $24 & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Saturday! You made it through the week, and now it's finally time to kick back and unwind for the next couple days until it's the ever-dreaded Monday again. If you're looking for something to do to make the most of your R&R time, we've got the perfect suggestion: retail therapy. After all, weekends are perfect for scrolling through your favorite sites, leisurely digging through sale sections to find cute bags, chic clothes, fan-fave beauty & more.
If there's one brand that especially love spending time on, it's lululemon. Its regularly updated We Made Too Section is a magical place filled with incredible scores that will have you feeling like you just struck shopper's gold — if you look hard enough. Of course, you deserve to just relax on the weekend, so we went ahead and did a deep dive into the latest section update to find the best picks that are worth more than every penny. From fan-fave Align tanks, Define jackets & belt bags to hidden gems like $106 dresses for $39 & $58 sports bras for $24, these picks are sure to have you running to your cart as fast as you can.
Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress
Originally $106 but currently just $39, this sporty-chic T-shirt dress is a hidden gem find that you shouldn't miss. it's crafted from soft & stretchy pima cotton fabric and features functional wrap-front ties that can be adjusted to find the perfect fit.
Define Jacket Nulu
We're kind of obsessed with this gorgeous neutral shade of the classic Define Jacket. The cult-fave layer is cut in a flattering slim fit that skims your body and ends at your hips, and it's made from the brand's signature Nulu fabric.
Relaxed-Fit Super-High-Rise Cargo Short 4-Inch
Style meets function with these utility-inspired cargo shorts. Crafted with water-repellent fabric, the shorts include a super-high rise fit with a roomy cargo pockets to hold your keys, phone, wallet & more.
lululemon Align™ Asymmetrical Ribbed Bra Light Support C/D Cup Shine
This asymmetrical sports bra is made to keep up with all your movements and flow. The ribbed Nulu fabric gives it a buttery-soft feel, and it comes with pockets for optional, removable cups.
Softstreme High-Rise Short 4-Inch
On those days when it's too warm to wear your fave sweatpants but you still want to be comfy to the max, you'll want to have these Softstreme shorts in your wardrobe. Not only are they peach-fuzz soft, they're fitted with front pockets and a shock cord at the waist for a customizable fit.
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L
The perfect everyday companion, this crossbody bag is lightweight, spacious, and totally cute to boot. Made from water-repellent fabric, the bag also comes with a an adjustable strap, back drop-in pocket, and two zippered compartments that will keep your essentials organized and nearby.
Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt
From work to weekend, this gorgeous high-rise skirt has you covered. It feels as comfortable as your fave pair of leggings thanks to the buttery-soft Nulu fabric, and it features a slim fit that hugs your body just right and ends just above your ankles.
Dance Studio High-Rise Short 3.5-Inch
Did you know the fan-fave Dance Studio pants are available as shorts perfect for the warmer months ahead, and they're super cute? Styled with a high-rise fit they're crafted from Lightweight Swift fabric that keeps you cool all day long.
lululemon Align™ Tank Top
This may be the prettiest shade of the Align tank top we've ever seen. It's made to feel weightless yet supportive, so you can move around without restriction. Plus, the Nulu fabric will feel oh-so-soft against your skin.
Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger Full Length
Stay casual & comfortable in style with these high-rise joggers. They're made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric, and they're cut in a relaxed silhouette with front pockets and a drawcord waistband.
All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L
The ever-popular belt bag is back in a gorgeous green shade that will add both style and practicality to your daily routine. It can be carried using the top handle or clipped around your waist for hands-free wear, and it comes with plenty of room to secure your essentials.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Hip-Length Crew Short-Sleeve Shirt
You won't regret adding this ultra-soft short-sleeve shirt to your wardrobe. It's a great basic essential, with a contoured fit and curved side seams that hug and accentuate your shape in all the right places.
Lightweight Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Cropped Pant
Keep it breezy and casual-chic with these lightweight cropped pants. Made from water-repellent Swift Fabric, the pants are styled with a relaxed, roomy fit that ends above your ankles.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 4-Inch
These Align shorts are so comfortable, you'll forget they're there. They're shaped to hug every curve, stay put through every move, and give you total freedom to bend, stretch & flow to your heart's content.
Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag 20L Logo
From work to grocery runs to weekend picnics, this roomy canvas tote can handle it all. Not only does it have plenty of room to hold all your items, it also has multiple pockets for easy organization and is made from water-repellent fabric.
Looking to shop more activewear at unbeatable prices? Right now, you can save an extra 25% off on Abercrombie & Fitch's activewear styles, including tees & tanks for as low as $25.