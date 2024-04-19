Donna Kelce, Brittany Mahomes and More Are Supporting Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Watch : Taylor Swift’s TTPD: Which Songs Are About Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's inner circle is declaring she should be a bigger artist—if that's even possible.

Naturally, the "Fortnight" singer has plenty friends in her corner upon the release of The Tortured Poets Department April 19, and they're all delighting in it on social media.

First up? Taylor's "Karma" duet partner Ice Spice, who reshared a link to her Instagram to the surprise double album anthology that was released at 2 a.m. She later tagged the TTPD Chairman in a meme of her phone's volume symbol turned higher than possible. Ice captured every Swiftie's thoughts by simply writing, "!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, who have both opened for the Miss Americana star during her record-breaking Eras Tour, also reacted to the album on social media. Sabrina tagged Taylor and her collaborator Jack Antonoff in her post about the track, "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," adding, "making my damn day." And Gracie handled tipping her hat to Taylor's other TTPD collaborator Aaron Dessener, sharing a black heart emoji along with "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."