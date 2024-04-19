Paris Hilton Shares First Photos of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Girl London

Watch : Paris Hilton Shares First Photos of Daughter London

Paris and London have always been a perfect pairing.

And it's never been truer than in the relationship between Paris Hilton and her 4-month-old daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, of whom the proud mom just shared the first images of.

"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris began her April 19 Instagram post. "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."

The post features a sweet carousel of images—taken by photographer camraface of Early Morning Riot—of Paris and London in floral outfits, sitting outside and bathed in golden light. They're later joined by her husband Carter Reum and their son Phoenix, 15 months, for a gorgeous, full family portrait.

"Together with Phoenix," she continued in the caption, "my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

In fact, Paris has been so moved by her first year of motherhood that it's inspired a new creative endeavor: a "deeply personal song" she wrote alongside friend Sia called "Fame Won't Love You."