Paris Hilton Shares First Photos of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Girl London

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have shared the first pictures of their 4-month-old daughter London, and yes, you'll be sliving for how cute she is.

Watch: Paris Hilton Shares First Photos of Daughter London

Paris and London have always been a perfect pairing.

And it's never been truer than in the relationship between Paris Hilton and her 4-month-old daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, of whom the proud mom just shared the first images of. 

"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris began her April 19 Instagram post. "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."

The post features a sweet carousel of images—taken by photographer camraface of Early Morning Riot—of Paris and London in floral outfits, sitting outside and bathed in golden light. They're later joined by her husband Carter Reum and their son Phoenix, 15 months, for a gorgeous, full family portrait.

"Together with Phoenix," she continued in the caption, "my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

In fact, Paris has been so moved by her first year of motherhood that it's inspired a new creative endeavor: a "deeply personal song" she wrote alongside friend Sia called "Fame Won't Love You."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

"The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family," Paris wrote of the new track, "is more valuable than anything else in the world. It's an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself."

Much like they did with Phoenix, Carter and Paris elected to wait to share images of London with the world. And for the Simple Life alum, much of that decision was based on her own experience in the spotlight. 

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker April 9. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking."

But now that the couple—who tied the knot in November 2021—have shared London with the world, fans and friends alike couldn't help but share their excitement. 

"And now I'm crying. Love you all so much," wrote Paris' aunt Kyle Richards, while actress Dakota Fanning summed up everyone's thoughts of London's debut with the comment, "Two angels!!!!!!!!!!"

And for more of Paris' sweetest family moments, keep reading. 

TikTok / Paris Hilton

Kisses From Mommy

The heiress and her son Phoenix appear in a sweet TikTok posted just before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Think Pink

After Paris Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, she posted this photo of herself and son Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree.

She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!"

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Happiest Place on Earth

Paris took Phoenix to Disneyland to celebrate his first Christmas.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Easy Rider

"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," Paris wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy." 

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Giving Thanks

Paris and Carter celebrated Phoenix's first Thanksgiving with a giant turkey feast.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Flyer

Phoenix was already racking up frequent flyer miles before his first birthday.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Burning Bright

The Simple Life alum snuggled Phoenix under a Chanel neon light.

Instagram

Simply Adorable

The mother-son duo shared a loving glance.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Burberry Baby

Little Phoenix rocked Burberry for his first trip to New York City.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Family Moments

Nicky Hilton's daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn spent some time with their baby cousin Phoenix.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Good Morning

Paris woke up to Phoenix all dressed up in an adorable chicken beanie on Halloween morning.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Elmo

Phoenix looked adorable dressed as Elmo for spooky season.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Pool Day

Paris and her son made a splash on Labor Day 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Big Smiles

The DJ and Phoenix shared a laugh during a mother-son stroll in the park.

