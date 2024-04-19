Paris Hilton Shares First Photos of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Girl London

Paris and London have always been a perfect pairing.
And it's never been truer than in the relationship between Paris Hilton and her 4-month-old daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, of whom the proud mom just shared the first images of.
"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris began her April 19 Instagram post. "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."
The post features a sweet carousel of images—taken by photographer camraface of Early Morning Riot—of Paris and London in floral outfits, sitting outside and bathed in golden light. They're later joined by her husband Carter Reum and their son Phoenix, 15 months, for a gorgeous, full family portrait.
"Together with Phoenix," she continued in the caption, "my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."
In fact, Paris has been so moved by her first year of motherhood that it's inspired a new creative endeavor: a "deeply personal song" she wrote alongside friend Sia called "Fame Won't Love You."
"The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family," Paris wrote of the new track, "is more valuable than anything else in the world. It's an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself."
Much like they did with Phoenix, Carter and Paris elected to wait to share images of London with the world. And for the Simple Life alum, much of that decision was based on her own experience in the spotlight.
"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker April 9. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I'm gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking."
But now that the couple—who tied the knot in November 2021—have shared London with the world, fans and friends alike couldn't help but share their excitement.
"And now I'm crying. Love you all so much," wrote Paris' aunt Kyle Richards, while actress Dakota Fanning summed up everyone's thoughts of London's debut with the comment, "Two angels!!!!!!!!!!"
