These Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks Are Worthy Of Their Own Museum Display

The fashion extravaganza is in full bloom once again.
On May 6, the 2024 Met Gala will bring a fashion fantasy to the famous steps at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. After all, the star-studded event—hosted by Anna Wintour and cochairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth—celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
But this won't be a reimagining of a classic fairytale considering the dress code is "The Garden of Time." As Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."
That means, bouquets of florals and botanical looks—or designs beyond our wildest dreams—will likely spring up on the red carpet.
"This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein said in November, per Vogue. "And invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."
But before the 2024 Met Gala ushers in garden-inspired garments, we're breaking down the one-of-a-kind pieces that made us want to stop and smell the roses.
We're talking about Rihanna's unforgettable bright yellow cape gown from Guo Pei during the 2015 ceremony and the late Princess Diana's risqué Dior slip dress in 1996.
Keep reading to see all of the swoon-worthy fashion moments to hit the Met Gala red carpet over the years.