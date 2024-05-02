These Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks Are Worthy Of Their Own Museum Display

Watch : The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The fashion extravaganza is in full bloom once again.

On May 6, the 2024 Met Gala will bring a fashion fantasy to the famous steps at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. After all, the star-studded event—hosted by Anna Wintour and cochairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth—celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

But this won't be a reimagining of a classic fairytale considering the dress code is "The Garden of Time." As Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

That means, bouquets of florals and botanical looks—or designs beyond our wildest dreams—will likely spring up on the red carpet.

"This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein said in November, per Vogue. "And invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."