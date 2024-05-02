These Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks Are Worthy Of Their Own Museum Display

Before the 2024 Met Gala kicks off on May 6, relive the best looks of the star-studded event. From Rihanna's Pope dress to Princess Diana's lace gown, these looks are part of fashion history.

Watch: The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The fashion extravaganza is in full bloom once again.

On May 6, the 2024 Met Gala will bring a fashion fantasy to the famous steps at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. After all, the star-studded event—hosted by Anna Wintour and cochairs Bad BunnyZendayaJennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth—celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

But this won't be a reimagining of a classic fairytale considering the dress code is "The Garden of Time." As Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

That means, bouquets of florals and botanical looks—or designs beyond our wildest dreams—will likely spring up on the red carpet.

"This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein said in November, per Vogue. "And invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."

But before the 2024 Met Gala ushers in garden-inspired garments, we're breaking down the one-of-a-kind pieces that made us want to stop and smell the roses.

We're talking about Rihanna's unforgettable bright yellow cape gown from Guo Pei during the 2015 ceremony and the late Princess Diana's risqué Dior slip dress in 1996.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Keep reading to see all of the swoon-worthy fashion moments to hit the Met Gala red carpet over the years.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Cher, 1974

Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kate Moss, 1995

Haute Couture

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell, 1995

Haute Couture

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Diana, 1996

Christian Dior

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley, 1997

Gianni Versace

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Whitney Houston, 1999

Rock Style

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt, 1999

Rock Style

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Demi Moore, 2000

No theme

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2001

Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

Gucci via Getty Images
David Bowie & Iman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Victoria Beckham & Naomi Campbell, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Molly Sims, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kate Hudson, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Gucci via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, 2003

Goddess: The Classical Mode

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Scarlett Johansson, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Hilary Swank, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Diane Kruger, 2004

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic
Karolina Kurkova, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Lil' Kim, 2005

House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Elle Macpherson, 2005

House of Chanel

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Natasha Richardson & Liam Neeson, 2005

House of Chanel

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Charlize Theron & John Galliano, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Drew Barrymore, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Thandie Newton, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

James Devaney/WireImage
Victoria Beckham, 2006

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner, 2007

Poiret: King of Fashion

