Why Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Once Contemplated Arranging His Own Murder

Before a high school teacher turned to meth dealing on TV for extra cash, Giancarlo Esposito considered a much more drastic approach.

The Breaking Bad alum recently shared that prior to scoring his role as Gus Fring on the hit AMC show, and after filing for bankruptcy in 2008, he felt so desperate for cash that he considered arranging his own murder.

"My way out in my brain was: ‘Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?'" Giancarlo explained on an April 12 episode of Sirius XM's Jim and Sam Show. "My wife had no idea why I was asking this stuff. I started scheming."

As he considered his children's livelihoods he thought, "‘If I got somebody to knock me off—death through misadventure—they would get the insurance.' I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life. It was a hard time in life. I literally thought of self-annihilation so that they could survive. That's how low I was."