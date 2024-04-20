Banana Republic Factory Has Summer Staples For Days & They're All Up To 60% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the weather warming up, it's time to officially swap out your turtlenecks and puffer coats for flowy sundresses and cute swimsuits. If you're feeling like your wardrobe could use a warm weather upgrade, look no further than Banana Republic Factory. Here, you'll find all of the chic styles you love from Banana Republic at a much lower price. What's even better is that they're currently having a sale, where you can save up to 60% off everything. You read that right, EVERYTHING. We don't know about you, but that sounds like the perfect opportunity to load up on some must-have summer staples.
Banana Republic Factory has everything you could ever need (or want). Like this fit and flare mini dress, which was originally $110 but is now down to $52.80 or this on-trend crochet midi dress, which usually goes for $120 but you can snag it for $57.60. They also have these wide-leg palazzo pants in a lightweight linen blend fabric. They're originally $110 but they're now on sale for $52.80.
Whatever it is you need to get your wardrobe summer ready, Banana Republic Factory is sure to have it...and they'll have it on sale. Keep reading to shop our favorite deals.
Linen-Blend Cropped Shell Top
This cropped and flowy linen-blend tank will be a go-to summer staple since it's lightweight and pairs effortlessly with any bottom. Choose from four colors.
Twill Seamed Mini Dress
Whether you're going out to dinner or attending an event, this fit and flare dress is the perfect thing to wear with some strappy heeled sandals. The seamed details feel so elegant. Choose from three colors and regular or petite sizes.
Linen-Blend Palazzo Pant
Palazzo pants are a summer must-have and this extra-wide leg pair is a must-have. It's made from a breezy linen blend with pleated details which gives it a more sophisticated feel. Choose from two colors.
Crochet Midi Sweater Dress
Crochet is all the rage these days and this midi dress totally fits the trend. You can wear it out to dress or as a chic swimsuit coverup. Choose from two colors.
Authentic Chino Straight Pant
Made from cotton with a hint of stretch, these chino pants will never go out of style. Plus, they have a built-in belt. Choose from four colors and regular or petite sizes.
Linen-Blend Easy Short
If you want an alternative to denim shorts, opt for these linen-blend ones. They have a relaxed silhouette (and an elastic waistband in the back for added comfort) and can be easily dressed up or down. Choose from 10 colors and prints.
Smocked-Waist Poplin Maxi Skirt
This maxi skirt is giving major Charlotte York vibes. Since it has a wide and stretchy smocked waistband, you can wear it higher or lower on your hips. Choose from three colors and irregular or petite sizes.
Pointelle Sweater Tank
This v-neck pointelle tank is a great option when it's hot out but you still want to look put together. Choose from five colors.
Linen-Blend Bustier
This bustier-inspired top is perfect for warm weather outings since it's made from a breathable linen blend. It has a stretchy smocked back for a comfy fit. Choose from four colors.
Linen-Blend Sheath Mini Dress
This sheath mini dress is so timeless and can be styled in so many ways. The structured tailoring makes it look like you put so much thought into your outfit. Choose from three colors and regular or tall lengths.
