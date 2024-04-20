Psst! Coach Outlet Has So Many Cute Bags on Sale Right Now, and They’re All Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all shopaholics! We've got some major news for you besties. If you're anything like us, obsessed with collecting stylish handbags and always on the lookout for the best deals, you're in for a treat. One of our beloved luxury bag retailers has just added hundreds of more new styles to their sale, offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 80% off on most of their coveted styles. But wait, there's more! As budget-savvy shoppers ourselves, we understand the importance of finding the perfect blend of quality and affordability. That's why we've done the legwork for you and found the best bags to buy that are truly worth their price. And of course, we're talking about one brand in particular that's completely taken over the fashion market by storm, Coach Outlet. The bag retailer has recently made a major comeback, with their irresistible shoulder bags, belt bags, and many more aesthetically pleasing accessories any shopaholic 'It' girl would love to have in their wardrobe.
That's why we're reaching for our wallets and running straight to Coach Outlet's bags under $100 section to seize the opportunity to score their latest outlet additions. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for our top picks.
Shop Best Coach Bags Under $100
Mini Wallet On A Chain
Made from lizard-embossed leather, this mini wallet comes in two cute pastel colors and is currently on sale for 75% off. It also features a detachable chain strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Eliza Small Flap Crossbody With Floral Print
If a crossbody is more your type of bag style, we're loving this floral Eliza flap bag that features a chain strap, an inside zip, and multifunction pockets.
Nolita Barrel Bag
Effortlessly chic, this trendy shoulder Barrel bag accommodates your essentials like wallet, phone, and keys, with extra room for those last-minute additions. It comes in two colorways, but we're currently eyeing this black one to match all our fits!
Large Corner Zip Wristlet
This zip wristlet from Coach Outlet offers just the right amount of room for your cash and cards. Plus, there's even space for your lipstick and snacks (night out essentials obvi).
Small Morgan Wallet
If it's time to upgrade your wallet, there's no better option than the small Morgan wallet made from refined calf leather. It features six credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment, plus an outside snap coin pocket.
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
If you're looking for a bag that's timeless and chic, you can't go wrong with this canvas Nolita 19. We love its gorgeous floral print that perfectly complements any spring or summer dress you wear.
Mini Skinny Id Case
If a small wallet is all you need, opt for this mini skinny ID case. It's available in six colors and features an attached split key ring, two credit card slots, and an ID window. Did we mention it's currently on sale for $29?!
Warren Mini Belt Bag In Signature Canvas With Floral Print
Belt bags are back and they're here to stay. That's why Coach Outlet blessed us by dropping this chic Warren mini belt bag in a beautiful floral print. It's made from smooth calf leather and can now be snagged for less than $100!
Nolita 19
If you're looking for a timeless budget-friendly bag, opt for the beige Nolita 19 instead. It goes with everything and is the perfect size to carry all your essentials—snacks included.
Payton Hobo Bag
Made from refined pebble leather, you won't be able to resist taking this Payton Hobo bag everywhere you go. Reviewers praise it for being the perfect everyday bag, and love how it hangs perfectly on the shoulder thanks to its compact size.
Pace Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
Belt bags are back and they're here to stay. That's why Coach Outlet blessed us by dropping this gorgeous Pace belt bag in their signature canvas. It's made from coated canvas and refined calf leather, and also comes in five other colorways to choose from.
