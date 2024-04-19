Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Watch : Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor is shooting down a rumor of titanic proportions.

One month after she and Leonardo DiCaprio—her costar in Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming film—were seen together standing close and chatting at a pre-Oscars party, the "Gonna Love Me" singer set the record straight about what was really happening in the video making waves online.

"Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him," Teyana exclusively told E!'s The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Festival April 13. "I was literally helping him with his bun."

Mane aside, the 33-year-old, who split from husband Iman Shumpert last year, was having a pretty corny convo with the actor.

"And if you've seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast," she revealed. "We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he's eating good."