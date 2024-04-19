Exclusive

Teyana Taylor Reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Teyana Taylor set the record straight on Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumors, exclusively telling E! what she really thinks of her costar.

By Corinne Heller Apr 19, 2024
Teyana Taylor is shooting down a rumor of titanic proportions.

One month after she and Leonardo DiCaprio—her costar in Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming film—were seen together standing close and chatting at a pre-Oscars party, the "Gonna Love Me" singer set the record straight about what was really happening in the video making waves online.

"Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him," Teyana exclusively told E!'s The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Festival April 13. "I was literally helping him with his bun."

Mane aside, the 33-year-old, who split from husband Iman Shumpert last year, was having a pretty corny convo with the actor.

"And if you've seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast," she revealed. "We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he's eating good."

Stars at Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th Birthday Party in Beverly Hills

So no, she's not asking him to draw him like one of his French girls. Rather, she thinks of the 49-year-old as a brother.

"He is like the best," she raved. "He will cheerlead for you all the way through."

Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Revolve / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for BAFTA

A new movie with Leo isn't the only major project the Coming 2 America actress has on the horizon: Teyana is also preparing for her big screen directorial debut.

"I just got greenlit to direct my first feature film called Get Lite featuring the incredible Storm Reid," she revealed. "So I'm very, very excited about that. A lot of good things happening."

And she wasn't the only star recently soaking up the sun in Coachella Valley. Keep reading to see more celebs partying in the California desert.

