Score These $104 Peter Thomas Roth Gel Masks for $39, Get Brighter Skin & Reduce Wrinkles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to beauty and skincare, there are so many options out there. From cutting edge red light therapy masks and hair growth serums, to celeb-recommended makeup essentials, knowing what to buy (for a good price) can sometimes be a challenge. That's why I'm so excited for this latest QVC deal on Peter Thomas Roth's Gel Masks. It blends rose stem cells and extracts to hydrate, firm, and brighten skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and smooth out the overall look of your skin. And for a limited time you can get two 5.10-ounce jars for just $39 (original price $109).
Just apply to clean skin, keep it on for 10 minutes, and rinse with cold water. You can even put it in the refrigerator for a cooling effect and keep it on all night. It's suitable for all skin types and takes just two to three times a week or daily for results. Your skincare never looked so rosy.
But, that's not all. Yes, this gel mask duo for $39 is an amazing deal, but QVC also has some great price tags on other bestselling picks from the brand, including the FIRMx Favorites 3-Piece Set, Face and Neck Moisturizer, and more. So, check it out and start shopping, these deals won't last long and fresher looking skin is just a click away.
Best Peter Thomas Roth Beauty Deal
Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size Rose Stem Cell Gel Mask Duo
Brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin, and reduce wrinkles in the process, with this Rose Stem Cell Gel. Best of all, you get two with this deal for just $39 (down from $104). It's lightweight and reviewers report that it smells amazing.
Top Peter Thomas Roth Beauty Deals
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Favorites 3-Piece Set
These 3 favorites from Peter Thomas Roth take care of your skin, eyes, and lips. They're designed to make your face look fresher, pamper the delicate skin around your eyes, and reduce the look of lines around your lips. Plus, the price is discounted for a limited time.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber, 24k Gold, and Rose Mask 3-Piece Kit
If you only want one Rose Mask, plus some variety, I direct your attention to this 3-piece kit. It includes the Rose Stem Cell Gel Mask from above, plus a soothing and refreshing Cucumber Mask and a glowing and revitalizing 24k Gold Mask. A perfect combination for rejuvenated skin this summer.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold, Pumpkin and Irish Moor, 5.1oz Mask Trio
The masks don't stop there. Take a look at this glowing 24k Gold Mask, exfoliating Pumpkin Mask, and Irish Moor Mud Mask that infuses your skin with antioxidants and moisture. Reviewers report that the trio is worth the price and made their skin look brighter and more refreshed.
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Crepe Face & Neck Moisturizer
Nourish the skin on your face and neck with this creamy moisturizer. It can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and leave skin looking more rejuvenated, without a greasy feel. Just apply twice daily and you might see results in weeks.
