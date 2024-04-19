Score These $104 Peter Thomas Roth Gel Masks for $39, Get Brighter Skin & Reduce Wrinkles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to beauty and skincare, there are so many options out there. From cutting edge red light therapy masks and hair growth serums, to celeb-recommended makeup essentials, knowing what to buy (for a good price) can sometimes be a challenge. That's why I'm so excited for this latest QVC deal on Peter Thomas Roth's Gel Masks. It blends rose stem cells and extracts to hydrate, firm, and brighten skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and smooth out the overall look of your skin. And for a limited time you can get two 5.10-ounce jars for just $39 (original price $109).

Just apply to clean skin, keep it on for 10 minutes, and rinse with cold water. You can even put it in the refrigerator for a cooling effect and keep it on all night. It's suitable for all skin types and takes just two to three times a week or daily for results. Your skincare never looked so rosy.

But, that's not all. Yes, this gel mask duo for $39 is an amazing deal, but QVC also has some great price tags on other bestselling picks from the brand, including the FIRMx Favorites 3-Piece Set, Face and Neck Moisturizer, and more. So, check it out and start shopping, these deals won't last long and fresher looking skin is just a click away.