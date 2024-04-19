American Idol Alum Mandisa Dead at 47

Watch : Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Dead At 36

The Christian music community is mourning an important loss.

Mandisa Lynn Hundley—known professionally as Mandisa and a former contestant on season five American Idol—died on April 18. She was 47.

"We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased," her rep shared in a statement to E! News April 19. "At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

A statement shared to her Instagram account added of the artist, "Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life's challenges all around the world."

Her father also spoke out, telling TMZ Mandisa did not suffer from health issues prior to her passing and that her death was unexpected and a shock to the family.

Mandisa—who studied music in college—finished in ninth place during her time on American Idol in 2006. During that fifth season, she competed against strong contenders such as Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry and eventual winner Taylor Hicks.