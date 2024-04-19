American Idol Alum Mandisa Dead at 47

The Christian music community is mourning an important loss.
Mandisa Lynn Hundley—known professionally as Mandisa and a former contestant on season five American Idol—died on April 18. She was 47.
"We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased," her rep shared in a statement to E! News April 19. "At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."
A statement shared to her Instagram account added of the artist, "Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life's challenges all around the world."
Her father also spoke out, telling TMZ Mandisa did not suffer from health issues prior to her passing and that her death was unexpected and a shock to the family.
Mandisa—who studied music in college—finished in ninth place during her time on American Idol in 2006. During that fifth season, she competed against strong contenders such as Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry and eventual winner Taylor Hicks.
Following her time on the series, Mandisa released her first studio album, True Beauty, in 2007, which debuted at number one on the Top Christian Albums charts. At the time, Mandisa became the first new female artist to debut at number one in the chart's 27-year history.
Throughout her career, Mandisa would release five more albums, including an acclaimed 2008 holiday album titled It's Christmas. Her most recent album, Out of the Dark, was released in 2017.
Four of her six albums earned Mandisa Grammy nominations\ in either the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album category or Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. It was for her 2013 album Overcomer that the California native ultimately walked away with her first Grammy, winning the latter category.
Throughout her career, Mandisa was candid about her struggles with depression and anxiety following the death of a friend from cancer—struggles she put to paper in the 2022 memoir Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God's Joy.
In the book, Mandisa described how she turned to food in her struggles, gaining weight and then isolating herself out of shame. At one point, she even considered taking her own life, according to People. She ultimately credited an intervention from her friends and loved ones for helping her.
"During my life I've been drawn into friendships with all types of people—some very different from me," she wrote, according to People. "My tribe has included men, women, single people, married people with kids, millennials, more 'seasoned' folks, and every age in between. You learn so much and become a richer person by surrounding yourself with people who are different from you."
She continued, "As I've walked through hard things in my life, I've sometimes been surprised by the people God has used to comfort and help me. At times I get to be there for them too. That's what it's all about."