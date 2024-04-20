Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and Jett Puckett’s Fire Date Night Looks Are Surprisingly Affordable

We included these products chosen by Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and Jett Puckett because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Pookie and Jett are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Prepare to stun on your next date night with the unbeatable fashion finds curated by Campbell "Pookie" Puckett and her husband Jett Puckett. The TikTok-loved couple shared styles that are on-trend and surprisingly budget-friendly. As Jett would enthusiastically proclaim, their picks are "fire."
From sleek dresses to stylish accessories, Pookie and Jett have handpicked a range of options to suit every taste and occasion in a recent Amazon Live session. Whether you're planning a cozy dinner at home or a night out on the town, these affordable yet chic recommendations will earn you compliments all night long.
TL;DR:
- Jett Says This Look Is "Fire" on Pookie: Prettygarden Mock Neck Crop Top and Long Skirt ($47)
- Pookie's Favorite Amazon Top: Darong Long Sleeve Boat Neck Crop Top ($26)
- The Must-Have Pookie Buys on Repeat: Nippies Nipple Cover ($27)
The Drop Women's Alice Crew-Neck Back-Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater and Faith Pull-on Ribbed Sweater Short
"This is really cute and comfy," Pookie said.
Jett Says: "Pookie has a lot of Amazon earrings to change it up." Pookie's earrings also come in silver.
Nippies Nipple Cover
Pookie shared, "A question I get asked a lot is what I wear [with] a tight top or a dress. Honestly, these are my go-to. The fact that you can buy these on Amazon is so nice."
Jett Says: "These are one of those critical items for Campbell's wardrobe. You wear these essentially for every day with every outfit. Having the Amazon Prime two-day shipping to get a constant supply of these is pretty critical."
Shoppers Agree: Pookie's pick has 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 6 colors, 2 styles, and 2 sizes to choose from.
Filmoon Geometric Drop Dangle Earrings
"I love silver right now and I really like these. These are really cute. I like to make a statement with my earrings. It's just an easy way to switch up my look.
Jett Says: "Campbell has been into bigger earrings lately. Very cute, Pookie." Pookie's earrings also come in gold.
Anten Wavy Button Earrings
Here's another pair of statement earrings from Pookie's Amazon recommendations. They come in gold too.
Levi's Women's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans (Also Available in Plus)
"These are more form-fitting and a really dark wash," Pookie said.
Jett Says: "You can dress these up or down."
Shoppers Agree: Pookie's jeans have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They are available in standard and plus sizes. You can choose from 17 colors.
Darong Women's Casual Long Sleeve Boat Neck Off Shoulder Slim Fit Crop Top
"This is probably my new favorite Amazon top. It's off-the-shoulder and it's a really nice, thick, soft material."
More From Pookie: "It has a really good, stretchy feel. I love it. I'm all about a black, basic top you can wear with everything, so this is perfect."
Pookie's new favorite is available in 13 colors.
Prettygarden Faux Fur Cropped Jacket
"I love wearing a little, fur jacket at night. It's pretty warm. It has pockets. I really like this," Pookie remarked.
Jett Says: "I think that's cute. I love the way it's cut. It's not too long." Amazon has 9 colorways.
Prettygarden Mock Neck Crop Top and Long Skirt
Jett told Pookie, "Wow, that's fire."
Pookie Says: "I really like this set. It's flattering." This two-piece set comes in 11 colors.
Prettygarden Sleeveless Mock Neck Cocktail Dress
"There's a version that's a one-piece you can wear as well."
Lybiogs Two Piece Skirt Set
Here's another two-piece set that Pookie recommends. There are 3 colorways to choose from.
Shion ShaaYii Clear Pointed Toe Sandals
"I love these heels. These are the most-flattering shoe on your foot. I love the pointed toe and the clear just disappears and makes your legs look a mile long," Pookie explained.
Pookie's heels come in 7 colorways.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
"Someone asked for the product I use for my slicked back bun, it's from Amazon. It's a wax stick. It works really well. I just use a little bit of it, not a ton. I love it," Pookie said.
Shoppers Agree: Pookie's hair wax stick has 29,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Alix Earle.
Cuts AO Universal Mens Tee
"I have every color, short sleeve and long sleeve. I like how they're tight-fitting. I think it looks very modern."
More From Jett: "It's great to wear around the house. It's great to wear on the weekends."
Pookie Says: "They look so good."
PAIGE Men's Federal Transcend Slim Straight Jeans
"Of course, I'm wearing PAIGE jeans, like usual. I love PAIGE, definitely one of my go-to items. I wear them all the time. They're insanely durable."
Bonobos Men's Slim Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 Pants
"If I'm not going to wear jeans, it's going to be something like these pants. They're kind of modern with a slimmer cut. Super comfortable."
More From Jett: "These are the type of pants you can dress up or down. You can wear these with a Cuts shirt, button-down, or golf shirt."
Brooks Brothers Men's Non-Iron Long Sleeve Button Down Stretch Oxford Sport Shirt
"Another staple in my wardrobe are Brooks Brothers dress shirts. It's one of the better deals on the market. I think it's a quality product that lasts forever," Jett explained.
If you want to do more celeb-inspired shopping for your next date night, you'll love these picks from Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.