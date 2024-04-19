Taylor Swift Proves Travis Kelce Is the MVP of Her Heart in These Tortured Poets Department Songs

Taylor Swift couldn't resist giving a shoutout to her guy on the Chiefs.
After all, amid the heart wrenching breakup songs scattered throughout The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor may have given a few subtle nods to her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
While most of the 31-song catalog—she dropped a double album at 2 a.m. on April 19—seems to be inspired by former flames Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, Taylor reserved one song on the original record, "The Alchemy," as well as a few on the back 15—like "So High School"—for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
In "The Alchemy," a title that refers to the medieval philosophy of turning base metals into gold, she sprinkles in some surprising football metaphors as well as a comedic nod to the early days of the pair's relationship.
"I circled you on a map," Taylor sings. "I haven't come around in so long / but I'm coming back so strong."
Back in October, when many Swifties were just beginning to learn about Travis, a widespread joke of Taylor "putting" Travis on the map circulated the Internet, and even made its way back to the New Heights cohost.
"Obviously, my face on the map," Travis joked to his brother Jason Kelce during a November episode of their podcast. "Shout out to Taylor."
And while this nod is more subtle, Taylor's notes to Travis get stronger as the song goes on.
"When I touch down call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team," she continues. "Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beers sticking to the floor / Cheers chanting ‘cause they said there's no chance, trying to be the greatest in the league / Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me."
In addition to all of the football symbolism, the phrase "When I touch down," also somewhat connotes Taylor flying around the world to catch her man on the football field, as she was a regular attendee of games this past season.
And after her whirlwind with The 1975 frontman Matty—who seems to have inspired several of the TTPD songs and has been open about his struggles with a heroin addiction in the past—Taylor's new love on "The Alchemy" doesn't seem threatened, as she adds, "He jokes that it's heroine but this time with an ‘E.'"
On the latter half of the album, more lines appear to be reserved for the tight end.
In "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus," Taylor sings, "And you saw my bones out with somebody new / Who seemed like he bullied you in school / And you just watch it happen."
While she's technically singing to a past love on this track, if anyone Taylor has publicly dated looks like they could've bullied someone in school, it is likely the NFL player with three Super Bowl rings.
Later, the 14-time Grammy winner creates another tribute for Travis in "So High School," a song that spins what the duo's relationship feels like for the whole world, and evidently for Taylor, too.
"I feel so high school, every time I look at you," she says. "You know how to ball / I know Aristotle."
And later, Taylor admits that Travis knew exactly how to get the girl with his podcast shoutout after attending the Eras Tour last July—which she later revealed led to their relationship.
She sings, "You know what she wanted, and boy you got her."
Read on for more Easter eggs from The Tortured Poets Department.