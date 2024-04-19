Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Double Album Drop of The Tortured Poets Department

Watch : Taylor Swift’s TTPD: Which Songs Are About Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & Travis Kelce!

The lingering question kept fans up: 2 AM, who do you love did Taylor Swift really just release 15 more songs for The Tortured Poets Department?

And listeners were enchanted to find out the answer is yes. Two hours after dropping her 11th studio album at the stroke of midnight on April 19, Taylor debuted a whole second part.

"It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album," the 14-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore… it's all yours."

Those 15 songs include "The Black Dog," "imgonnagetyouback," "The Albatross," "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus," "How Did It End?," "So High School," "I Hate It Here," "thanK you alMee," "I Look in People's Windows," "The Prophecy," "Cassandra," "Peter," "The Bolter," "Robin" and "The Manuscript."