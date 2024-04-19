Get 90% Off J.Crew, $211 Off NuFACE Toning Devices, $150 Off Le Creuset Pans & More Weekend Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Welcome to your ultimate guide to this weekend's best deals and sales. As your dedicated E! Shopping Editor, I've searched my favorite sites to find the most tantalizing discounts, ensuring you can kick back and enjoy your weekend without the hassle of endless scrolling. Whether you're in the mood for the latest Coachella-inspired fashion and beauty trends or itching to spruce up your living space with some affordable home finds, I've got you covered.
So, why waste time trawling through countless websites when you can sit back, relax, and let me guide you through the creme de la creme of weekend deals? Buckle up for a shopping spree that's bound to leave your wallet happy and your spirits soaring.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- NuFACE: Take $211 off a NuFACE bundle with the Trinity device, The Fix device, Aqua Gel Primer, and The Fix Serum.
- Le Creuset: Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven.
- Dyson: Use code LOVEMOM at checkout to receive $100 off the Dyson Airstrait straightener.
- J.Crew: Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90%.
- Gymshark: Build your own activewear set for just $60 total (discount applied at checkout).
- Madewell: Use the promo code SPRING30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
- Sur La Table: Save 65% during the Sur La Table Secret Sale.
- Yankee Candle: Get 3 Yankee Candles for only $12.
This Weekend's Best Beauty Deals
NuFace Trinity+ & The FIX w/ Aqua Gel and The Fix Serum
This bundle includes the NuFACE Trinity device for comprehensive facial toning, along with The Fix device to target fine lines and wrinkles. Enhance your results with the included Aqua Gel Primer and The Fix Serum, providing hydration and anti-aging benefits for radiant, youthful-looking skin.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 58% on Beachwaver tools and styling products.
Dyson: Use code LOVEMOM at checkout to receive $100 off the Dyson Airstrait straightener.
First Aid Beauty: Save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty.
Herbivore Botanicals: Buy 1, get 1 free on select Herbivore products (discount applied at checkout).
IGK: Buy one, get one free with IGK shower essentials.
Kiehl's: Take 30% off Kiehl's jumbo sizes and refills.
KVD Beauty: Get 20% off the KVD Beauty Good Apple collection. Plus, you'll get a free travel bag.
Kylie Skin: Take 25% off Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby products.
Lancome: Celebrate spring with 25% off Lancome discounts.
MakeUp Eraser: Removing makeup has never been easier thanks to MakeUp Eraser. Don't miss these buy 1, get 1 free deals.
NYX Cosmetics: Save 25% on NYX Cosmetics, 40% if you are an account holder.
Peter Thomas Roth: Buy 1 Peter Thomas Roth Max Vitamin D-Fense Sunscreen, get 1 free.
R+Co: Use the code CELEBRATE to get 30% off R+Co hair care products.
Ulta: Save 50% on CeraVe, IT Cosmetics, Tarte, and more during the Ulta Spring Haul.
This Weekend's Best Fashion Deals
J.Crew Deals
Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90% on your purchase.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get major discounts on these Abercrombie styles.
Adina Eden: Save 45% on Adina Eden jewelry.
ASOS: Get 30% off trending styles from ASOS.
Banana Republic: Take an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic sale styles that are already 40% off.
Banana Republic Outlet: Get up to 50% off everything during the Banana Republic Outlet Spring Sale.
Bare Necessities: Make a splash with 30% off swimsuit deals.
Boohoo: Blink and you'll miss these 40% off deals from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Score Coach bags under $100.
Cosabella: Restock your top drawer with 60% off Cosabella discounts.
Cozy Earth: Don't miss 30% discounts during the Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
Gap: Save an EXTRA 40% off the Gap sale section (discount applied at checkout).
Gymshark: Build your own activewear set for just $60 total (discount applied at checkout).
HerRoom: Get 60% off bras, panties, loungewear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90%.
J.Crew Factory: Get 40% off everything from J.Crew Factory. Plus, an extra 20% off when you spend $125+.
Kate Spade: Don't miss 40% discounts on Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories, and more.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off Kate Spade items. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
LoveShackFancy: Save 75% on stunning styles from LoveShackFancy.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Lulus: Take 20% off Lulus dress, swimwear, and shoes.
Madewell: Use the promo code SPRING30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls. Order by 5/2 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop major discounts on the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Score an EXTRA 30% off Old Navy styles (discount applied at checkout).
Reebok: Use code the promo code MIDSZN to save up to 50% on Reebok.
Skechers: Get 20% off Skechers when you use the promo code VIPSALE at checkout.
Stuart Weitzman Outlet: Use the promo code SPRING to get 25% off Stuart Weitzman footwear.
Swimsuits For All: Save 30% on summer must-haves from Swimsuits For All.
ThirdLove: Use the code SAVE30 to get 30% off ThirdLove bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Take an EXTRA 40% off Urban Outfitters sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
Victoria's Secret: Score 7 panties for only $35 from Victoria's Secret.
Quay Australia: Get shady with 25% discounts on Quay Australia sunglasses.
This Weekend's Best Home Deals
Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse
Combine everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven with the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse. It offers exceptional heat retention and distribution for perfect cooking results every time. Its versatile design is ideal for sautéing, braising, simmering, and more, making it a kitchen essential.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress from Amerisleep.
Anthropologie: Save 30% on Anthropologie furniture, decor, bedding, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Earth Month Sale.
Capri Blue: Save 20% on Capri Blue candles and more.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Don't miss 70% off Crate & Barrel home essentials and decor.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Hurom: Get $100 off Hurom juicers.
Leesa: Take 20% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding furniture, linens, mattresses, and more.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Pottery Barn: Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
Purple: Get your best sleep with major deals during the Purple Spring Refresh Sale.
Sur La Table: Save 65% during the Sur La Table Secret Sale.
Wayfair: Nab 50% off outdoor furniture and decor from Wayfair.
West Elm: Save up to 60% on home essentials from West Elm.
Williams Sonoma: Get 40% off on Le Creuset cookware.
Yankee Candle: Get 3 Yankee Candles for only $12.
More Deals
Disney: Use the code SAVEMORE to get 25% off during Disney's Swell Savings Sale.
Samsonite: Save up to 54% on select products from Samsonite.
What are the best deals right now?
Take $211 off a NuFACE bundle with the Trinity device, The Fix device, Aqua Gel Primer, and The Fix Serum. Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven. Use code LOVEMOM at checkout to receive $100 off the Dyson Airstrait straightener. Save 65% during the Sur La Table Secret Sale.
Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Build your own Gymshark activewear set for just $60 total (discount applied at checkout). Use the promo code SPRING30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles. Get 3 Yankee Candles for only $12.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Outlet, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, Stuart Weitzman Outlet, and Marshalls.
If you want some culinary inspiration, Nancy Silverton says this $18 kitchen item saved her life.