Travis Barker Proves Baby Rocky Is Growing Fast in Rare Photos With Kourtney Kardashian

We blinked and Rocky Thirteen Barker is already so grown up.
Travis Barker for mom Kourtney Kardashian's 5-month-old baby boy looked so big in new photos shared for her 45th birthday.
In one of the snaps, the Poosh founder lied in bed next to Rocky, and the little one's body stretched nearly down to her waist. In another shot, Travis held onto his son while sharing a kiss with the Kardashians star in front of a plane, and the tiny tot's sizable feet peeked out from beneath his striped blanket.
In addition to Rocky's growth spurt, the blink-182 drummer also posted adorable photos of Kourtney—who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 with ex Scott Disick—including a goof one of her squatting on a toilet.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever," the 48-year-old captioned his April 18 Instagram post. "I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together."
Of course, the feeling's mutual. In fact, Kourtney has gushed about how much she loves the blended family she and Travis—who tied the knot in April 2022—have created along with his daughter Alabama Luella, 18, son Landon Asher, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25.
"The more kids, the merrier," Kourtney said during a May 2022 Kardashians episode. "It's more people to love. I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them, and it's a beautiful thing."
Noting that being a "really amazing father" was part of what made her fall for Travis, she added, "I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."
