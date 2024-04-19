Travis Barker Proves Baby Rocky Is Growing Fast in Rare Photos With Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gives New Glimpse of Baby Rocky on Spring Break

We blinked and Rocky Thirteen Barker is already so grown up.

Travis Barker for mom Kourtney Kardashian's 5-month-old baby boy looked so big in new photos shared for her 45th birthday.

In one of the snaps, the Poosh founder lied in bed next to Rocky, and the little one's body stretched nearly down to her waist. In another shot, Travis held onto his son while sharing a kiss with the Kardashians star in front of a plane, and the tiny tot's sizable feet peeked out from beneath his striped blanket.

In addition to Rocky's growth spurt, the blink-182 drummer also posted adorable photos of Kourtney—who shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9 with ex Scott Disick—including a goof one of her squatting on a toilet.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever," the 48-year-old captioned his April 18 Instagram post. "I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together."