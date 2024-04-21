Millionaire Matchmaker’s Patti Stanger Reveals Her Updated Rules For Dating

Watch : Patti Stanger Fixes Up Anna Nicole Smith's Ex

Dua Lipa isn't the only one serving up new rules.

When it comes to dating, former Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger has captivated singles and viewers alike with her all-important stipulations on relationships. And in the years since her Bravo show ended, the matchmaking maven's dating rules have evolved—and you'll be swiping right on her latest advice. After all, Patti suggests taking things IRL sooner than later.

"For dating online, three texts," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He doesn't ask you out, you say, ‘I'm not really digging this app. If you really want to have a conversation. Here's my number.'"

"You're not here to fill his entertainment tank," she explained. "You're here to get a date. So, if he's going back and forth, and he's afraid to do anything, you can say to him, ‘Hey, how come you haven't called me and asked me out.'"

In general, Patti wants women to feel comfortable going after what they want.