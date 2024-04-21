Millionaire Matchmaker’s Patti Stanger Reveals Her Updated Rules For Dating

Dua Lipa isn't the only one serving up new rules.
When it comes to dating, former Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger has captivated singles and viewers alike with her all-important stipulations on relationships. And in the years since her Bravo show ended, the matchmaking maven's dating rules have evolved—and you'll be swiping right on her latest advice. After all, Patti suggests taking things IRL sooner than later.
"For dating online, three texts," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He doesn't ask you out, you say, ‘I'm not really digging this app. If you really want to have a conversation. Here's my number.'"
"You're not here to fill his entertainment tank," she explained. "You're here to get a date. So, if he's going back and forth, and he's afraid to do anything, you can say to him, ‘Hey, how come you haven't called me and asked me out.'"
In general, Patti wants women to feel comfortable going after what they want.
"Women need to start asking questions," the author noted. "You can say on the first or second date, ‘What are you looking for?' You are not going to be a wave maker. You're not going to scare him away because the real one is not running. Men don't run, boys do."
Embracing that self-confidence means cutting loose anyone who may be wasting time on the apps. But those time-wasters aren't the only red flags Patti is warning about.
In fact, when it comes to traits to steer clear of, "anger and cheapness" are at the top of Patti's list. "People who can't organize their thoughts," she lamented, "their emotional intelligence is so small that they can't calm down to explain what's bothering them."
For the, the Millionaire's Club International founder is emphatically against splitting the bill. As she put it: "Who goes Dutch? It's just it's so unromantic."
But while Patti is returning TV to bestow her lauded dating advice alongside Nick Viall on the new CW series Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, she also offered a few tips and tricks to those looking to play matchmaker to their inner circle.
"First of all, breathing person and breathing other person does not make a match," she stressed. "You got to find out what they're looking for."
To do so, Patti recommends coming up with "five non-negotiables and two must-haves." It's from that starting point the magic really begins.
"But don't get that wish list to the floor," she warned, "it'll mess you up. And then just let them go and then say to them, ‘If you're not ready for each other, maybe you'll be friends. Or maybe you'll fix each other up.' Get the referral."
Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.