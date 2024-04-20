You Can Watch Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” Music Video With a Broken Heart

Taylor Swift and Post Malone collaborated on the music video for "Fortnight," the first single off the "Cruel Summer" singer's Tortured Poets Department album, released April 19.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Leah Degrazia Apr 20, 2024 12:17 AMTags
MusicTaylor SwiftCelebritiesPost Malone
Watch: Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets L.A. Event Has a Nod to Joe Alwyn

Long live Taylor Swift and Post Malone making music together. 

After all, the "Cruel Summer" singer and "White Iverson" rapper are a perfect pair in the music video for "Fortnight," the first moody single off Taylor's eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

At the start of black-and-white clip, Taylor is chained to a bed frame in a mental health clinic, taking "forget him" pills reluctantly. The suffering artists then steps into, well, the Tortured Poets Department with desks lined with typewriters to put her pain to paper.

The video flashes into a montage of happy moments with her lover (played by Post), showing them reading a book titled "US" as a play on her Speak Now song "The Story of Us."

Taylor is then seen strapped to an operating table with mad scientists all around, in a scene reminiscent of friend Emma Stone's movie Poor Things. Post, clad in a white lab coat, once again finds her and offers her a consoling touch. But the best Easter egg of all? Cameos from Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who acted in the movie Dead Poets Society, which was released in... 1989.

photos
Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

The video ends with Taylor and Post stranded together on an isolated cliffside, with Post in a British telephone booth that appears to nod to her other songs "London Boy" and "So Long, London" about ex Joe Alwyn. Through the rain, Taylor and Post grab hands one more time.

"When I was writing the Fortnight music video," Taylor explained on social media, "I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it."

She went on to praise her costars, adding, "Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I'm so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I'm still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Shades Kim Kardashian on TTPD’s “thanK you aIMee”

2

Morgan Wallen Addresses Arrest Over Alleged Chair-Throwing Incident

3

Matty Healy's Aunt Shares His Reaction to Taylor Swift's TTPD

Luckily, fans didn't have to wait a fortnight for the video to arrive. In fact, Taylor revealed the song as the first single off Tortured Poets less than 24 hours before the music video dropped. 

"I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," Taylor wrote on Instagram April 18. "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight."

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Alongside the note, the 34-year-old also shared the track's artwork, which included a black-and-white photo of her sitting beside Post. In the snap, Taylor wore all black while the "Sunflower" artist rocked a simple white tee and camo print hat. 

And the "Blank Space" singer's admiration for Post is certainly reciprocated. Last fall, he considers Taylor an "absolutely amazing" songwriter, calling her level of success "so, so cool."

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"i recently got to hang out with her," Post explained during an October 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, "and she is one of the most genuinely kind and considerate—and a f--king hell of a songwriter."

Recalling that Taylor made a point to compliment his 2018 smash "Better Now" when running into her a separate time, the 28-year-old gushed, "There's so many beautiful artists in the world and for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really, really b---hing thing."

Post added, "That was a really cool moment, and it was very inspiring."

Keep reading to decode The Tortured Poets Department lyrics.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images & Perry Knotts/Getty Images

"Fortnight" (featuring Post Malone): In the first track of TTPD, Taylor Swift and Post Malone team up to sing about a "temporary" romance that lasted for a fortnight (two weeks).

"And I love you, it's ruining my life," the lyrics tease. "I touched you, for only a fortnight."

It appears the song is a reference to Taylor's rekindled romance with The 1975's Matty Healy, which first began in 2014 and revived a decade later in the spring of 2023 following her breakup with Joe Alwyn

And although the revival of Taylor and Matty's relationship was brief, it was jam-packed with emotion, according to these lyrics. 

She told iHeartRadio the opening number is "fatalistic" just like the rest of the "tragic" album. 

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

"The Tortured Poets Department": While fans previously pointed out the connection between the album's name TTPD and Joe's WhatsApp group chat called "The Tortured Man Club," the titular song actually includes references to Matty.

Even the track's opening lyrics, "You left your typewriter at my apartment," gives a nod to Matty, who noted he "really" likes typewriters in a 2019 interview with GQ.

Later on in the song, the lyrics offer more insight into Taylor and Matty's strong bond. Taylor even recalls, "At dinner you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on. And that’s the closest I’ve come to my heart exploding."

Taylor's lyrics also include shoutouts to poet Dylan Thomas—"you're not Dylan Thomas"—and singer-songwriter Patti Smith—"I'm not Patti Smith." As well as Charlie Puth. "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys": "I'm queen of sandcastles he destroys," Taylor sings on the third song on the album, in which she recalls a partner who ran away from their relationship. 

"Cause I knew too much / There was danger in the heat of my touch," the lyrics note. "Saw forever so he smashed it up."

The Grammy winner told iHeartRadio the track is a "metaphor from the perspective of a child's toy," where the kid breaks the toy and doesn't want to play with it anymore—just like in relationships, where "we're so valued in the beginning." It's about the denial that the romance can't go back to that.

She previously compared lovers to toys in 2019's "Cruel Summer," in which she sang, "Bad, bad boy, shiny toy with a price / You know that I bought it."

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Down Bad": In the lyrics to this song, Taylor reflects on being ghosted by a guy, who she calls her "twin," after being infatuated by him.

"How dare you think it's romantic / Leaving me safe and stranded," she sings. "Cause f--k it, I was in love / So f--k you if I can't have us."

The "stranded" lyric may sound familiar to Swifties, given that Taylor uses it in the 1989 song "New Romantics": "Please leave me stranded / It's so romantic."

Taylor admitted to iHeartRadio that "Down Bad" compares the "idea of being love bombed—where someone rocks your world and dazzles you and then kind of abandons you—as an alien abduction." The artist said when the character was "dropped back off" in her hometown, she misses the other "weird" world.

"I've just been exposed to a whole different galaxy and universe I didn't know was possible," Taylor explained. "How can you just put me back where I was before?"

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"So Long, London": Taylor has been known to reserve track five for her most heartbreaking songs, and, yes, "So Long, London" definitely fits the bill.

In this track, Taylor reflects on the end of her relationship with Joe (who previously inspired "London Boy") and the memories they shared in the city together over the years. She also alludes to what led to the demise of their relationship

"I didn't opt in to be your odd man out," she sings. "I founded the club she's heard great things about / I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath."

Getty Images

"But Daddy I Love Him":  Taylor raised eyebrows when she spent time with Matty, who's been called out for his controverisal comments over the years. In "But Daddy I Love Him," she addresses a similar theme of wanting a relationship to work despite criticism from the outside world.

"No I'm not coming to my senses," she declares. "I know it's crazy but he's the one I want."

"Fresh Out the Slammer": After getting out of a long relationship with Joe, Taylor seemingly knew who she wanted to call: Matty. 

"I did my time," she sings. "Now pretty baby I'm running back home to you."

James Devaney/GC Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"Florida!!!" (featuring Florence and the Machine): What to do when you need an escape? Head to Florida. At least, that's what Taylor and Florence Welch advise in this track. 

"You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too / They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true," Taylor sings, referencing speculation about her personal life. "And my friends, all smell like weed or little babies / And the city reeks of driving myself crazy."

"I need to forget, so take me to Florida," the lyrics later continue. "I've got some regrets, I'll bury them in Florida."

Taylor explained that the song was actually inspired by true crime sagas about escaping town.

“I’m always watching like Dateline—people, you know, have these crimes that they commit," she told iHeartRadio. "Where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida, you know? They like try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in. And I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks, 'I want a new name, I want a new life, I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all.'” 

One last secret about "Florida!!!"? Taylor's pal Emma Stone helped write the song.

"Guilty as Sin?": In another apparent nod to Matty, Taylor starts "Guilty as Sin?" with the lyrics, "Drowning in the Blue Nile / He sent me downtown lights." Well, it just so happens that, back in 2022, Matty named The Blue Nile's Hats as one of his favorite albums of the 1980s.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?": Taylor tackles her critics in this passionate track."Is it a wonder I broke? Let’s hear one morе joke," she sings. "Then we could all just laugh until I cry."

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)": As Taylor notes in this song, she believed she could help change someone, despite any naysayers.

"The smoke cloud billows out his mouth like a freight train through a small town," she sings. "The jokes that he told across the bar were revolting and far too loud."

"Thеy shake their heads saying, 'God, help her' when I tell 'em he's my man," the lyrics continue. "But your good lord doesn't need to lift a finger / I can fix him, no, really, I can / And only I can." 

Sonja Flemming/CBS

"Loml": In this moving track, Taylor first sings about being called the love of someone's life "about a million times." However, the dynamic soon changed. 

"If you know it in one glimpse, it's legendary," she notes. "What we thought was for all time was momentary."

She ends the song by letting the person know, "You're the loss of my life."

While it could be about her long relationship with Joe, lyrics about "rekindled flames" and "we were just kids, babe" hint it's about her spark with Matty after all these years: "I've felt a glow like this never before and never since."

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart": The song appears to be about Taylor slaying her Eras Tour despite the heartbreak, noting that she's "hittin' my marks" on stage in front of a chanting crowd. She hides her emotions by putting on a strong face: "Lights, camera, bitch smile."

Though this song is upbeat, it's filled with lyrics of unrequited love. 

"I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague / I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it's an art," she sings. "You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart."

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived": Taylor has a few questions for "the smallest man who ever lived," who seemingly left their relationship out of nowhere.

"You kicked out the stage lights, but you're still performing," she sings. "And in plain sight you hid / But you are what you did."

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

"The Alchemy": After ditching "the clowns," Taylor found the guy on the Chiefs. In "The Alchemy," an apparent nod to her NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor makes several sports references.

"I haven't come around in so long / But I'm coming back strong," Taylor sings. "So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team."

She later references her past "blokes," who "warm the benches," noting "we been on a winning streak."

Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

"Clara Bow": The lyrics to the final song on the album address the connection between Taylor and the late actress Clara Bow, whose life, similar to Taylor's, was subjected to much speculation and scrutiny.

"It's hell on earth to be heavenly," Taylor sings. "Them's the brakes, they don't come gently."

The lyrics also put a spotlight on the comparisons of women in the public eye, with the mention of Clara, Stevie Nicks and Taylor herself.

And, as if being told to the next star in line, "You look like Taylor Swift / In this light, we're loving it," the lyrics state. "You've got edge, she never did / The future's bright, dazzling."

Getty Images

"thanK you aIMee": After surprising fans at 2 a.m. with a double album, featuring 15 additional Tortured Poet songs, Swifties were quick to spot Kim Kardashian's name in the title of "thanK you aIMee."

"And it wasn't a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе," Taylor sings, seemingly referencing the infamous phone call between her and Kanye West that Kim posted online in 2016. "And then she wrote hеadlinesIn the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take."

But, as the lyrics note, Taylor is stronger now: "All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I couldn't wait to show you it was real / Screamed "F--k you, Aimee" to the night sky, as the blood was gushin' / But I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Gotham/GC Images

"So High School": Taylor seems to compare her love story with Travis to a sweet high school romance.

"Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me?" she sings. "It's just a game, but really I'm bettin' on all three for us two."

Travis was once asked in a viral throwback video to play "kiss, marry, kill" with Taylor, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. (He said he'd kiss Taylor and marry Katy.)

In "So High School," Taylor also alludes to Travis opening doors for her and perhaps the night she rode in a convertible with him after one of his football games, noting, "Get my car door, isn't that sweet? Then pull me to thе backseat." 

Not to mention this mic-drop: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

"Peter": She sings about a man who told her was gonna "grow up" and then "come find" her to start their lives. However, one clue about Peter's age tipped fans off that Peter is probably a pseudonym for Matty.

"And you said you'd come and get me, but you were 25," Taylor sings. "And the shelf life of those fantasies has expired."

Indeed, Matty was about 25 years old in 2014, when the pair grew close and he famously supported Taylor by wearing a 1989 T-shirt.

The Peter in this song is also likely the same Peter in 2020's "Cardigan" ("Peter losing Wendy") as a reference to Peter Pan.

"Lost to the 'Lost Boys' chapter of your life," read the lyrics of her new 2024 track. "Forgive me, Peter, please know that I tried."

Still not convinced Matty is THE Peter? When he and Taylor were dating in May 2023, she mouthed the words "This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you" on stage at the Eras Tour while performing "Cardigan."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"The Manuscript": The lyrics may reference her romance with John Mayer—who she dated in 2009 when she was 19 and he was 32—since she sings about an age gap. 

“In the age of him, she wished she was 30 / And made coffee every morning in a Frеnch press," Taylor sings, later adding, "She thought about how he said since she was so wise beyond her years / Everything had been above board / She wasn't sure."

He is also believed to have inspired her past songs "Dear John" and "Would've, Could've, Should've." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Shades Kim Kardashian on TTPD’s “thanK you aIMee”

2

Morgan Wallen Addresses Arrest Over Alleged Chair-Throwing Incident

3

Matty Healy's Aunt Shares His Reaction to Taylor Swift's TTPD

4

Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Seen During Rare Outing

5

Taylor Swift's TTPD: Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy Lyrics Decoded