You Can Watch Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” Music Video With a Broken Heart

Long live Taylor Swift and Post Malone making music together.

After all, the "Cruel Summer" singer and "White Iverson" rapper are a perfect pair in the music video for "Fortnight," the first moody single off Taylor's eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department.

At the start of black-and-white clip, Taylor is chained to a bed frame in a mental health clinic, taking "forget him" pills reluctantly. The suffering artists then steps into, well, the Tortured Poets Department with desks lined with typewriters to put her pain to paper.

The video flashes into a montage of happy moments with her lover (played by Post), showing them reading a book titled "US" as a play on her Speak Now song "The Story of Us."

Taylor is then seen strapped to an operating table with mad scientists all around, in a scene reminiscent of friend Emma Stone's movie Poor Things. Post, clad in a white lab coat, once again finds her and offers her a consoling touch. But the best Easter egg of all? Cameos from Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who acted in the movie Dead Poets Society, which was released in... 1989.