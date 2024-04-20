You Can Watch Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” Music Video With a Broken Heart

Long live Taylor Swift and Post Malone making music together.
After all, the "Cruel Summer" singer and "White Iverson" rapper are a perfect pair in the music video for "Fortnight," the first moody single off Taylor's eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department.
At the start of black-and-white clip, Taylor is chained to a bed frame in a mental health clinic, taking "forget him" pills reluctantly. The suffering artists then steps into, well, the Tortured Poets Department with desks lined with typewriters to put her pain to paper.
The video flashes into a montage of happy moments with her lover (played by Post), showing them reading a book titled "US" as a play on her Speak Now song "The Story of Us."
Taylor is then seen strapped to an operating table with mad scientists all around, in a scene reminiscent of friend Emma Stone's movie Poor Things. Post, clad in a white lab coat, once again finds her and offers her a consoling touch. But the best Easter egg of all? Cameos from Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, who acted in the movie Dead Poets Society, which was released in... 1989.
The video ends with Taylor and Post stranded together on an isolated cliffside, with Post in a British telephone booth that appears to nod to her other songs "London Boy" and "So Long, London" about ex Joe Alwyn. Through the rain, Taylor and Post grab hands one more time.
"When I was writing the Fortnight music video," Taylor explained on social media, "I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it."
She went on to praise her costars, adding, "Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I'm so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I'm still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)."
Luckily, fans didn't have to wait a fortnight for the video to arrive. In fact, Taylor revealed the song as the first single off Tortured Poets less than 24 hours before the music video dropped.
"I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," Taylor wrote on Instagram April 18. "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight."
Alongside the note, the 34-year-old also shared the track's artwork, which included a black-and-white photo of her sitting beside Post. In the snap, Taylor wore all black while the "Sunflower" artist rocked a simple white tee and camo print hat.
And the "Blank Space" singer's admiration for Post is certainly reciprocated. Last fall, he considers Taylor an "absolutely amazing" songwriter, calling her level of success "so, so cool."
"i recently got to hang out with her," Post explained during an October 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, "and she is one of the most genuinely kind and considerate—and a f--king hell of a songwriter."
Recalling that Taylor made a point to compliment his 2018 smash "Better Now" when running into her a separate time, the 28-year-old gushed, "There's so many beautiful artists in the world and for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really, really b---hing thing."
Post added, "That was a really cool moment, and it was very inspiring."
Keep reading to decode The Tortured Poets Department lyrics.