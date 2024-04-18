Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Rekindle Romance With Miami Beach Date

Watch : Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Break Up Again

It looks like Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are rebounding back into their romance.

One month after breaking up for a second time, the Real Housewives of Miami star and the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan were spotted getting cozy in Miami Beach April 17.

Larsa, clad in a white one-piece swimsuit and matching shorts, held hands with Marcus—who wore a white tank and neon patterned trunks—as they walked along the water together. At one point during the day, the pair were seen chatting while lounging on recliners, before toasting each other with coconut drinks.

Neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship status, though Larsa, 49, did post several selfies from their beach visit, writing in the caption on Instagram, "Suns out."

The couple—who first sparked romance rumors in 2022—have been on-and-off in recent months. Back in February, a source close to Larsa told E! News she and Marcus "decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship.

"This has nothing to do with any family input," the insider shared, "but solely for their personal growth."

However, following a brief reconciliation, they called it quits again in March.