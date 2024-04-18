Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Rekindle Romance With Miami Beach Date

Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan were spotted holding hands two months after breaking up. See their steamy beach visit.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 18, 2024 9:51 PMTags
Watch: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Break Up Again

It looks like Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are rebounding back into their romance.

One month after breaking up for a second time, the Real Housewives of Miami star and the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan were spotted getting cozy in Miami Beach April 17. 

Larsa, clad in a white one-piece swimsuit and matching shorts, held hands with Marcus—who wore a white tank and neon patterned trunks—as they walked along the water together. At one point during the day, the pair were seen chatting while lounging on recliners, before toasting each other with coconut drinks.

Neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship status, though Larsa, 49, did post several selfies from their beach visit, writing in the caption on Instagram, "Suns out."

The couple—who first sparked romance rumors in 2022—have been on-and-off in recent months. Back in February, a source close to Larsa told E! News she and Marcus "decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship.

"This has nothing to do with any family input," the insider shared, "but solely for their personal growth." 

However, following a brief reconciliation, they called it quits again in March.

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups
MEGA

Prior to the breakups, Larsa and Marcus, 33, hinted that they were ready to take their romance to the next level with an engagement

"It's in the works," Marcus told E! in December. "That's my tagline for it, and it'll happen when it happens."

At the time, Larsa said the duo were "in a good place."

"We're really happy," the Bravo star added in their joint interview, noting that Marcus already knows "what kind of ring I like."

The engagement talks continued well into the following month, with Marcus sharing they started shopping for the right ring.

"We've been ruling out certain stones," he teased in a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Larsa. "We're heading in that direction."

For more about their relationship, keep reading:

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Do You Want to Know a Secret?

Just us, or were sparks flying between these two at E11EVEN while Travis Scott was performing during Miami Art Week on Dec. 4, 2022?

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Seeing What Happens

Fittingly, their step-and-repeat debut was at Watch What Happens Live! on Jan. 3, 2023.

Instagram

Instagram Official

All was revealed-ish weeks later when Larsa posted their first pic as a couple on Jan. 23, 2023, when she paid a visit to Marcus' Orlando boutique, Trophy Room.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Now You Know

The couple were ready for their close-up in March.

Alexander Tamargo/Bravo via Getty Images

Take Your Boyfriend to Work Day

Marcus proved he wasn't camera-shy when he showed up on The Real Housewives of Miami.

305pics/GC Images

Hand in Hand

Hardly their first event, but this May 7 sighting in Miami might be their first actually red carpet.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Picture-Perfect Day

One of the benefits of finding love in Florida: Backdrops like this on a fine April day.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Water Signs

Catching some rays in where the sun doesn't usually shine in August 2023.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

They Got Game

Living fooooooore each other.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Peace on Earth and Good Will Toward This Man

That velvet isn't the only thing crushing around here.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Dressed to Thrill

What happens in Vegas starts in the hallway.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Art Appreciation

It's never a bad time to learn about new ways to save money.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

First Thanksgiving

The couple coordinated with each other and the turkey.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Spreading Holiday Cheer

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in this Dec. 9 snap.

