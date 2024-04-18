Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Rekindle Romance With Miami Beach Date

It looks like Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are rebounding back into their romance.
One month after breaking up for a second time, the Real Housewives of Miami star and the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan were spotted getting cozy in Miami Beach April 17.
Larsa, clad in a white one-piece swimsuit and matching shorts, held hands with Marcus—who wore a white tank and neon patterned trunks—as they walked along the water together. At one point during the day, the pair were seen chatting while lounging on recliners, before toasting each other with coconut drinks.
Neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship status, though Larsa, 49, did post several selfies from their beach visit, writing in the caption on Instagram, "Suns out."
The couple—who first sparked romance rumors in 2022—have been on-and-off in recent months. Back in February, a source close to Larsa told E! News she and Marcus "decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship.
"This has nothing to do with any family input," the insider shared, "but solely for their personal growth."
However, following a brief reconciliation, they called it quits again in March.
Prior to the breakups, Larsa and Marcus, 33, hinted that they were ready to take their romance to the next level with an engagement.
"It's in the works," Marcus told E! in December. "That's my tagline for it, and it'll happen when it happens."
At the time, Larsa said the duo were "in a good place."
"We're really happy," the Bravo star added in their joint interview, noting that Marcus already knows "what kind of ring I like."
The engagement talks continued well into the following month, with Marcus sharing they started shopping for the right ring.
"We've been ruling out certain stones," he teased in a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Larsa. "We're heading in that direction."
For more about their relationship, keep reading: