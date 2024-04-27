The Ultimate Guide on How to Read Tarot Cards and Understand Their Meanings

Watch : Celebrity Inspired Wellness Routines for 2023

There's no need to play your cards right when it comes to tarot.

In fact, it's best to go with the flow during readings. After all, it's a spiritual practice that can offer guidance and help you navigate specific areas in your life, such as health, relationships, career, finances and more.

"It's truly a healing modality rather than something to fear," tarot reader Kate Van Horn told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You can use tarot for creative inspiration or for conversation starters. It doesn't have to be predictive at all."

"If you want to take it down the path of divination, you can—but it's not required," she continued. "Know that it's an extension of your own energy and not any force around you or exterior influence."

But before you can reflect on what the tarot cards mean, you'll want to first understand how it works. With Kate's guidance, we're breaking down the basics of tarot reading, including how to best shuffle the cards, what questions to ask before drawing and how to handle cards with "negative" associations.